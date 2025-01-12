Former WNBA Leading Scorer’s Bold Move to OnlyFans Is Paying Huge Dividends

Former Los Angeles Sparks star Liz Cambage’s bold move to join OnlyFans after her WNBA career is paying huge dividends.

According to Daily Mail, Cambage is earning $1.5 million annually, which is 10 times more than her $221,450 salary during her highest-paid season in the WNBA with the Las Vegas Aces in 2021. The report also claimed Cambage earned more in her first week on the adult content subscription service than her entire basketball earnings.

The British-born Australian center left the WNBA in 2022 after amicably parting ways with the Sparks. Her last WNBA contract was worth $170,000.

A four-time All-Star and former MVP candidate, Cambage averaged 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 23.4 minutes across 25 games for the Sparks in her final WNBA season following a bout with COVID-19.

Cambage shared she joined OnlyFans to post fashion-forward, artistic, and suggestive content that reflected her creativity.

“Basketball was a part of me, but it wasn’t all of me,” Cambage said, per Daily Mail.

Cambage was the cover athlete for ESPN’s Body issue in 2019.

The 6-foot-9 center averaged 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds during her six-year WNBA career. She was on the All-WNBA First Team in 2018 after leading the league in scoring that season.

Cambage was the second overall pick in 2011 by Tulsa Shock (now Dallas Wings). She also played for the Las Vegas Aces for two seasons.

After her WNBA career, Cambage played in the Israeli women’s basketball league for Maccabi Bnot Ashdod. Then in 2023, she signed a three-month contract with China ballclub Sichuan Yuanda worth a staggering $1 million. She agreed to return for the 2024-25 season.

Cambage won a silver medal in the 2018 FIBA World Cup and a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics with the Australian national women’s team.

WNBA Controversies

Cambage was a lightning rod during her tumultuous WNBA career.

After Tulsa drafted her in 2011, she made it clear she didn’t want to play for them.

“I don’t want to play at Tulsa, I’ve made that clear,” Cambage said at the time, per Herald Sun. They want to make me a franchise player, but I’m not going to the WNBA for that. I’m going there to learn and improve my game. But what can you do?”

Though she ended up playing in Tulsa, where she was named to the All-WNBA Rookie First Team, she left them after only one season and played in China. She returned to Tulsa in 2013 but left them again after playing only 20 games. She stayed away from WNBA for five years, returning only in 2018 to play for the Wings.

Cambage left the following season to return to China. She made her third WNBA comeback in 2019 with the Aces then took her talents back to Australia in 2020 before her controversial stint with the Sparks.

Cambage claimed in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that she left the Sparks to get out “toxic” environment where she said she dealt “with a lot of disrespect, a lot of turbulent players in the locker room.”

Former Sparks teammate Jordin Canada later refuted Cambage’s claim.

“I usually keep to myself and mind my business but Bleacher Report if y’all want the REAL TRUTH, call me,” Canada wrote.

Fallout With Australian National Team

Less than two weeks before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Cambage withdrew from the Australian national team, citing mental health issues, following an on-court altercation during a closed-door scrimmage with the Nigerian national team.

Cambage allegedly called Nigerian players “monkeys” and told them to “go back to their third-world country.”

Nigeria guard Promise Amukamara made the allegations on X, saying, “She called us Monkeys & told us to go back to our country. Yes she said that! Literally everyone from both teams have the same story BUT her, so y’all do the math!”

Amukamara was responding to Cambage’s claims in the interview with Rooks that the video footage would prove her innocence and that she was “assaulted” by Nigerian players during the altercation.

Cambage has managed to stay out of the limelight and controversies for several years until her venture in OnlyFans.