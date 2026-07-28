Sparks Just Got Troubling News About Future With Kelsey Plum

The Los Angeles Sparks are already entering the second half of the 2026 season fighting for their playoff lives, with more bad news coming in.

Los Angeles is currently four games behind the Washington Mystics for the final spot in the WNBA playoffs. They have also been dealing with a key injury to their roster, Kelsey Plum.

Over the last month, Plum has missed action due to a leg injury and had to pull out of the All-Star Game. Now that she is close to returning, there are more questions about her with the WNBA’s trade deadline nearing.

New Report on Kelsey Plum’s Future With Los Angeles Sparks

The Athletic’s Annie Costabile shared what she is hearing with the trade deadline coming up. Costabile shared some big pieces of information regarding Plum and her future in L.A.

“Plum signed a one-year deal valued at $999,999 in free agency, but the sense from sources around the league, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not cleared to comment publicly on the matter, is that the 31-year-old guard does not intend to re-sign with the Sparks as a free agent. Both Plum and her agent, Zack Miller of WME Basketbal, declined to comment to The Athletic on her plans. The only way for the Sparks, who are 10-16 and four games back of the eighth-seed Washington Mystics, to guarantee they do not lose a valuable asset for nothing is to move Plum before next week.” “The Sparks haven’t engaged in meaningful trade talks involving Plum, according to multiple high-level team executives around the league. She has missed the last month with an injury that also cost her an All-Star Game appearance, but she’s expected to return this week.”

Plum has just played in 12 games to start the season. She is averaging 23.9 points, 6.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest. She was slated to be in her fifth All-Star Game before pulling out due to the leg injury.

Kelsey Plum May Not Be in Los Angeles for Long

The L.A. experience has not quite worked out with Plum in her two years there. Last year, the Sparks missed the postseason, and they are threatening to do it again.

All the losing forced a massive change for the Sparks with the firing of general manager Raegan Pebley. Assistant general managers Zach Knowlton and Nate Nielsen have been running things since.

Los Angeles tries to get things back on track against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. The Sparks will have to wait and see when Plum comes back and whether she can give this franchise the boost they need before she potentially leaves in the offseason.