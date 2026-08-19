Nneka Ogwumike Makes Career Announcement Before Sparks’ 2026 Season Ends

The Los Angeles Sparks might be noticing a massive change to their roster in 2027 after what was said by their star, Nneka Ogwumike.

Ogwumike has been one of the faces of the Sparks’ franchise for 13 of her 15 years in the WNBA. She has built an impressive career and is still playing at a high level in 2026.

It certainly feels like she hasn’t lost a step over the last few years. That might be changing after the 2026 season, though.

Nneka Ogwumike Makes Surprising Announcement

It turns out, this will be the last time WNBA fans will watch Ogwumike play on the court. In an interview with “Boardroom Talks,” she said the 2026 season will be her last.

“I feel very fulfilled with the 15 years that I’ve been able to play and compete at such a high level. And I am proud to say that I am retiring from the WNBA.”

In a follow-up question, Ogwumike was asked how it felt to say it out loud. She was honest with her answer.

“It feels good. It feels good because I’m doing it on my terms in a way that I’ve always kind of envisioned, even though I didn’t know what kind of player that I could be in this league. I never thought that I would play this long.”

She spent 13 of her 15 seasons with the Sparks. Ogwumike also was with the Seattle Storm in 2024 and 2025.

Nneka Ogwumike Leaves Massive Legacy Behind in WNBA

When looking at Ogwumike’s resume, there’s no doubt she is going to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. She has been an All-Star 11 times, a four-time first-team All-Defensive Player, WNBA Rookie of the Year, and a WNBA Title Champion.

This season, Ogwumike is still putting up good numbers for Los Angeles and has been a key contributor on the team. In 34 games, she is averaging 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. She was selected to the All-Star Game this season.

The Sparks look like a team that won’t make the postseason anyway and could be looking to get younger. They already traded Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury at the deadline, so Ogwumike’s retirement could open the door for other players on the team.

Regardless, Los Angeles will look to try to finish the season strong for Ogwumike and have her go out the right way. She’s been one of the most important players in the franchise’s history. The impact she has made on and off the court can’t be talked about more than it has.

She will be a Hall of Famer soon enough, and many hope she will stick around the game. It would be great to see her on television or as a coach. No matter what she does, she has to be considered one of the greats.