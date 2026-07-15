Nneka Ogwumike Ties Daunting Sparks Franchise Record in Loss

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike has long been considered one of the best players in the WNBA, and she continues to try to make history.

Ogwumike came up big for the Sparks on Wednesday even though they lost to the Minnesota Lynx 96-87. She finished the game with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists.

One of the highlights of the game was Ogwumike’s shooting, as she converted 10-of-16 field goals, going 2-of-4 from the three-point line, and made her only free throw of the game. It was his final score, though, that will have more meaning than any of the other 30 made field goals by Los Angeles in the contest.

Nneka Ogwumike’s Final Score Put Her in Good Company

Ogwumike made a two-point shot with 1:45 to go in the game, as the Sparks were down by nine points. That field goal was good enough to tie her for first on the all-time Sparks scoring list, tying Lisa Leslie with 6,263 points.

The Sparks have had Ogwumike as a crucial part of the franchise since she was selected first overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft. She did have a two-year stop with the Seattle Storm in 2024 and 2025, but returned to the team this season. Ogwumike has made 11 WNBA All-Star appearances, was the 2012 Rookie of the Year, won the 2016 WNBA MVP, and also won the league title that same year.

This season with the Sparks, Ogwumike is averaging 17 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 21 appearances. She was selected to her 11th All-Star Game of her career.

Next Los Angeles Sparks Game Became Big for Nneka Ogwumike

The Sparks are on the edge of making the postseason, as they sit in the ninth spot with a 10-13 record and two and a half games behind the New York Liberty for the final playoff spot. That will make these next two months that much more important for the franchise.

They are set to play again on Friday against the Chicago Sky, which will be broadcast on ION. This could end up being the most important game of Ogwumike’s season, as she just needs one more point to own the top spot all-time in franchise history in points.

Ogwumike most likely won’t be thinking about the record, since her team will need that win. The Sparks have lost seven of the 10 games and are losers of two straight contests. Picking up a win will go a long way toward getting Los Angeles back on the right track and keeping it in the playoff hunt. Look for Ogwumike to play a pivotal role on the team in making that happen.