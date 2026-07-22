Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report for Phoenix Mercury Game Revealed

The Los Angeles Sparks are looking to snap a four-game losing streak on Wednesday, when they host the Phoenix Mercury at the Crypto.com Arena.

It’s the final game for both teams before the 2026 WNBA All-Star break. It’s also the third matchup of the season between the Sparks and Mercury, with Los Angeles winning the first two on May 21 and June 13.

But how does the Sparks’ injury report look against the Mercury?

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report vs. Phoenix

The Los Angeles Sparks have not played with Kelsey Plum in their last nine games due to a right ankle injury.

According to Stephen Garner of PHNX Sports, the Sparks have two players on their injury report. Plum is listed as out, so she will miss her 10th consecutive game because of a sprained ankle. She initially suffered the injury on May 26 during practice.

Kiana Williams is tagged questionable due to a right hand injury. Williams missed the Sparks’ previous game against the Dallas Wings because of the same injury. She is considered day-to-day, as per RotoWire.

Williams could get upgraded to available or downgraded to out, depending on how she feels during her reevaluation before the 3:00 p.m. EST tip-off. If she’s not cleared to play, Chance Gray will likely get another bump in minutes.

Sparks Coach Provides Kelsey Plum Update

Speaking to reporters after the Los Angeles Sparks’ final practice before the WNBA All-Star break, coach Lynne Roberts shared an update on Kelsey Plum’s recovery. Plum is still rehabbing her sprained right ankle, but she has made progress, though there’s no concrete timetable for her return.

“I’m not trying to be evasive, we really don’t know,” Roberts said, via David Yapkowitz of ClutchPoints. “It’s one of those injuries that the muscle, soft tissue, injuries like that, you can’t just jump back out there. You have to build up the tolerance and build up the load so that she can sustain the intensity of it. So we’re in that build-up stage. But I have not been given a date as to when I can count on doing that.”

Plum has been the Sparks’ best player this season before her injury. She was averaging 23.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals on 52.7% shooting from the field, 38.3% from 3-point range and 80.6% from the free-throw line.

The Sparks are 2-7 since Plum suffered the injury.

Sparks vs. Mercury Preview

The Los Angeles Sparks are 2-0 against the Phoenix Mercury this season. The Sparks first beat the Mercury 97-88 on May 21 at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. Dearica Hamby led the way for the Sparks with 27 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

On June 13, the Sparks outlasted the Mercury in Phoenix, earning a 111-102 win in overtime. Kelsey Plum scored 43 points to lead Los Angeles, outdueling Kahleah Copper, who had 41 points.