Sparks Made Massive Coaching Decision After Regular Season Ended

The Los Angeles Sparks had a disappointing 2026 season that ended with some big decisions ahead.

Los Angeles has been led by head coach Lynne Roberts, who just finished her second season with the franchise. The Sparks finished the season 16-28 overall, the fourth-worst record in the league.

Speculation has swirled over whether the Sparks would make a change at head coach after two straight seasons without a playoff appearance. It appears as though the team has made its decision.

Los Angeles Sparks Make Decision on Lynne Roberts

ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne reported that the Sparks have decided on Roberts’ future. They have decided to move on from Roberts.

The Los Angeles Sparks dismissed head coach Lynne Roberts Friday morning after the team missed the playoffs for the second straight season under her leadership, sources told ESPN. Roberts was hired in November 2024 after a strong run at the University of Utah tasked with steering the franchise through a major roster rebuild around No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink. That rebuild took several turns however as the team added veteran free agents like Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike and traded away former first round pick Rickea Jackson for Ariel Atkins. Midway through this season the team, as injuries and losses mounted, the Sparks pivoted once again by trading Plum to Phoenix for a package highlighted by the Mercury’s own first round d pick in this season’s draft and Monique Amos Makani. With Ogwumike retiring after this season, the franchise is poised to restart its rebuild in earnest around new general manager Ariana Andonian, who was hired last month to replace former general manager Raegan Pebley. Roberts went a combined 37-50 in her two seasons in LA. Asked about her tenure before Thursday’s season finale Roberts said: ‘ I think we’ve had two tough years of injuries, and I’m not trying to blame anything on that, it’s just the reality. There has been a lot of change. Our president’s been here … four months. So just again, so much change.'”

Twice during the regular season, the Sparks had losing streaks of at least six games. They had their fair share of injuries and moved on from Plum in a trade. Los Angeles finished the season losing three of their last four games.

Sparks Move on From Lynne Roberts After Two Seasons

The Sparks still face questions despite having the talent to succeed. Their star player, Nneka Ogwumike, is officially retired from the WNBA.

Los Angeles is left with big questions about the team’s future. Their top remaining players are Rae Burrell and Dearica Hamby. Cameron Brink can be a star for this team, but her recent injury history has kept her from reaching her full potential.

After the recent trades, the Sparks will have room to make moves in the draft to improve the roster. They first need to find the right coach before trying to get this franchise back on track.