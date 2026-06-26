Marina Mabrey Ties WNBA Points Record

Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey tied the WNBA points record for the most points in a single game with 53 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Tempo beat the Sparks 125-97 on June 25 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, led by Mabrey’s record-tying 53-point game.

The 29-year-old native of Belmar, New Jersey, was 17-28 from the field, including going 9-18 from 3-point range and 10-12 from the free-throw line. She also added 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

With the 53-point explosion, Mabrey tied the WNBA record for most points in a single game, which was previously held by A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Liz Cambage of the Dallas Wings.

WHO CAN GUARD MARINA MABREY 😱😱😱 She has an incredible 53 points which ties the record for most points in a game! There's 2:42 left for her to break it so head to Prime Vide now! https://t.co/84Q7icAcN5 pic.twitter.com/nzWfLNYvMo — WNBA (@WNBA) June 26, 2026

Her 9 3-pointers made also tied a WNBA record that was shared by multiple players.

Marina Mabrey Was Drafted by Toronto in the Expansion Draft

The Tempo used the sixth-overall pick in the WNBA expansion draft to pick up Mabrey from the Connecticut Sun, a decision that is looking brilliant in hindsight.

In her first season in Toronto, Mabrey is averaging 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. She is having a terrific season and is helping the Tempo remain in the playoff hunt in their first season in the league.

Before Mabrey played in Toronto, she was a member of the Los Angeles Sparks, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky, and the aforementioned Sun. Last season, she averaged 14.4 points for the Sun, so she has increased her scoring average by 5 points this season in Toronto.

If she has more of these 50+ point explosions, her scoring average will grow even more, something the Tempo would obviously love to see with the playoffs on their mind.

Toronto Tempo Having Solid Inaugural WNBA Season

With the win over the Sparks on Thursday, the Tempo improved their record this season to 9-9, which is a solid mark for an expansion team. That mark puts them tied for the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA, so the Tempo have a legitimate chance of making the postseason in the team’s inaugural year.

With Mabrey leading the way, the Tempo have arguably exceeded expectations, and if she can continue to light up the rim, the Tempo will be in good shape going forward the rest of the year.

This 53-point game was truly the stuff of legends, and whatever else happens in Mabrey’s WNBA career, she will always be known for putting up such a huge number and tying the league record.