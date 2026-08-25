Lynx Coach Didn’t Mince Words on Olivia Miles’ Struggles in Loss

There seems to be one certain thing about the Minnesota Lynx in 2026: their offense struggles against the Golden State Valkyries.

The same thing happened on Monday night, as the Valkyries stifled the Lynx with an 80-66 win. While this is the first time the Lynx have lost to Golden State this season, Minnesota has never scored over 87 points against them, and it’s the second straight matchup where they did not reach 80 points.

One player who struggled was Lynx rookie star Olivia Miles, who scored just 8 points. Miles also had 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 turnovers in the loss. While fans never want to see their star players struggle, this might be one where it’s okay.

Minnesota Lynx Coach on Olivia Miles’ Rough Night

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve spoke with the media after the loss, as she was asked about Miles’ performance and struggles. Reeve actually thought this wasn’t the worst thing for the rookie.

“I want games like this for Liv as a rookie. We need games like this so that there’s learning that happens. There’s disappointment maybe, that she’s feeling for sure. She needs that, and we need that. That’s the kind of stuff that makes us a better team.”

This was only the second time all season that Miles finished under 10 points in a game. She hit only 25% of her field goals, the third-lowest percentage of the season for her.

Despite the bad game, Miles is still the top rookie in the WNBA. She is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in 37 games played.

One Bad Night Doesn’t Define Olivia Miles’ Sensational Season

Much of the Lynx’s success is because of Miles emerging quicker than anyone expected after being the second overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. She caught on early and became an elite shooter right away.

Miles has helped make losing rare for the Lynx, as this was just their eighth loss of the season. Minnesota still holds the top spot in the standings at 31-8.

They will have one more chance at redemption before the World Cup break, as they take on the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. This is a perfect opportunity for Miles to prove why she is still an MVP candidate in the WNBA, and one bad game won’t affect that.