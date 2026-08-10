Lynx Coach Reacted to Kayla McBride’s Historic Performance

The Minnesota Lynx notched a much-needed 103-90 win over the Dallas Wings, becoming the first WNBA team to clinch a playoff spot.

An even bigger event happened during the contest, though, when Lynx star player Kayla McBride. During the game, McBride broke the WNBA record for most three-pointers made in a game with 10.

She finished with a career-high 43 points in the victory. McBride also added 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal to help Minnesota get win number 27. Her head coach had a perfect reaction to the record-breaking moment.

Minnesota Lynx Coach on Kayla McBride Breaking a WNBA Record

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve spoke with the media after the game, with one of the first questions being what her reaction was to McBride’s performance. Reeve made it a point to let everyone know they got something wrong with her player.

“First of all, she’s an all-WNBA player, it’s disgraceful she was not an All-Star,” Reeve said via KARE’s Will Hall. “All-WNBA player who chased Paige around while dropping 43.”

McBride is averaging 18.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 34 appearances. She is tied for third in the WNBA in average three-pointers made per game with 2.9.

Kayla McBride Adds Important Element to Playoff-Bound Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota just looks like a team that is poised to make the WNBA Finals. The Lynx have everything they need to build a championship-caliber team.

McBride is a force from three-point land, while also being a great defender. Rookie Olivia Miles is one of the league’s best scorers and a great facilitator of the ball. Napheesa Collier’s recent return gives them another scorer and is great in the paint for rebounds. Natasha Howard and Courtney Williams can do it all for the Lynx.

Outside of possibly the Las Vegas Aces, the Lynx have the most complete roster in the WNBA. Those are the two teams on a crash course for the WNBA Finals.

The next four games are not going to get easier for the Lynx, though, as they are on the road for all of them. They first play the Portland Fire on Wednesday, then the Aces on Saturday. Minnesota concludes with the Golden State Valkyries and Washington Mystics.

This is all leading up to the short break they will be on for the World Cup in two weeks. It’s a tough stretch of games where three of the four are in the playoffs, and one is battling for the final seed.

If there was any team that would be able to overcome the adversity of a tough road schedule, it’s the Lynx. Already with the WNBA’s best record at 27-7, there is no slowing down this team no matter what. McBride is a small piece of a team that moved one step closer to getting back to the finals.