Kayla McBride Praises Lynx Rookie’s Record-Breaking Night

While much of the attention on the WNBA on Monday was on the stellar performance of Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese, a Minnesota Lynx rookie was doing sensational things on the court.

Lynx rookie Olivia Miles was putting up a career night in Minnesota’s 104-100 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Miles finished with a career-high 33 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds in the home victory. She was also 10-of-16 from the field, including 5-of-8 on the 3-point line, and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

Miles’ teammate, five-time All-Star Kayla McBride, didn’t do too badly herself, putting up a game-high 37 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. It was what McBride had to say about her new teammate, though, that should put the WNBA on notice.

Kayla McBride’s Strong Endorsement for Olivia Miles on Record Night

After the game, McBride was interviewed on the NBC Sports broadcast and asked about Miles’ performance. The veteran made sure to give Miles her flowers after a great night.

“Generational,” McBride said. “So competitive. Poise, just one of one. And watching her go out here and do her thing, continue to learn, continue to grow, and just having a lot of fun. She’s still just a kid, and so we just want to keep lifting her up, keep helping her, doing whatever we got to do. But it’s just fun to watch right now. I’m a fan.”

That wasn’t all for Miles, though; she had a great game, and her performance puts her in a category even Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark isn’t in. Miles is the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 400 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists. She did it in just 22 games.

WNBA’s Best Team Minnesota Lynx Looks Poised to Continue Dominance

The win over the Mercury now has the Lynx on a three-game winning streak and holding strong as the best team in the WNBA at the top of the standings. Minnesota currently holds an 18-6 overall record after winning seven of its last 10 games and is one of the league’s hottest teams.

Looking at what has brought them the kind of success they currently have, the Lynx have a big four comparable to those seen in the past from the Las Vegas Aces. Miles leads the team in points per game with 19.6, followed by McBride at 17, forward Natasha Howard at 16.8, and guard Courtney Williams at 15.5.

Minnesota has the most complete team in the WNBA, as they are currently the only team in the league with top-two rankings in scoring, field goal percentage, rebounds, blocks, and steals. The Lynx are averaging 90.6 points per game, the second-highest in the WNBA. Free throw percentage is the only major team statistical category in which they are not among the top two.

The Lynx will continue their four-game homestead with a quick Wednesday turnaround matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. Minnesota will play their home game of the stretch on Saturday against the Portland Fire. They have not lost to the Sparks or Fire yet this season.