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Lynx Face New Olivia Miles Problem Despite Win Over Sparks

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Olivia Miles
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JUNE 21: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx dribbles the ball against the Washington Mystics in the fourth quarter at Target Center on June 21, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Mystics defeated the Lynx 84-79. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Lynx have been rolling through the 2026 WNBA season as one of the league’s best teams, thanks in part to their star rookie guard Olivia Miles proving herself to be a Rookie of the Year candidate.

At least the good times were rolling on Wednesday as they picked up an important 96-87 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Kayla McBride tied for the game lead in points with 24, while adding 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

It was Miles again, though, having a complete game for the Lynx, as she had 18 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals. While it was another terrific performance from her, all that excitement quickly died out near the end of the game.

Olivia Miles Caused a Lot of Concern in Lynx’s Win Over Sparks

Olivia Miles

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JULY 15: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx walks of the floor with a medical trainer in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks. Miles did not return to the game at Target Center on July 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Sparks 96-87. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Late in the second half of the win, Miles rolled her ankle and was hurt. She ended up limping to the locker room to be evaluated with two staff members.

Miles would return to the bench to cheer on her teammates with a noticeable limp, but would not return to the game. A lot of that could have been because the Lynx were in control and poised to win that game, so precautionary measures might have been taken.

After the game, FOX 9 reporter Ahmed Hicks saw Miles heading to the locker room and dancing, showing some kind of encouraging sign. There is no word on whether the ankle injury is serious or will cause her to miss any games.

During the season, Miles has averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She is considered by many to be the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year and was selected for the All-Star Game in her first season in the WNBA.

Minnesota Lynx Will Need Olivia Miles for Postseason

Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrates against the Toronto Tempo.

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 01: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrates against the Toronto Tempo in the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Target Center on May 01, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Tempo 73-66. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The past few weeks have been great for Miles, as she is starting to hit her stride in the league and becoming a great shooter and ball handler with incredible vision to dish out assists. She has scored at least 20 points in six of the last nine games she has appeared in on the court.

Minnesota’s win over Los Angeles gave the squad their league-high 19th win of the season, with only six losses. The Lynx are still standing tall at the top of the standings with no signs of relinquishing it.

They are staying home for their next matchup against the Portland Fire on Saturday. The Lynx will then be on the road for two straight games in the Pacific Northwest, against the Seattle Storm on Monday and Wednesday.

Losing Miles at this point in the season would be bad for the Lynx, so the hope is that, if she is gone, it is only for a short time. More importantly for Minnesota, though, is that they are overly cautious with what they do with Miles. Resting her for a game or two may not be the worst thing in the world, as she could make or break the team’s chances at a WNBA title.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Lynx Face New Olivia Miles Problem Despite Win Over Sparks

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