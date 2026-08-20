Lynx’s Cheryl Reeve Gives Telling Olivia Miles Injury Update After Scary Exit

The Minnesota Lynx left San Francisco with another convincing win Wednesday night, but one question suddenly became more important than their growing cushion atop the WNBA standings.

How is Olivia Miles?

The star rookie left Minnesota’s 77-66 victory over the Golden State Valkyries with a left ankle injury after stepping on teammate Napheesa Collier’s foot midway through the fourth quarter. Miles limped off the floor and went to the locker room before eventually returning to the bench.

Afterward, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve confirmed Miles had tweaked the ankle but said it was too early to determine the severity.

“She did tweak it, but I don’t have any idea where it’s at,” Reeve said. “I haven’t seen the play yet. So obviously we’re hoping that she’s OK.”

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Olivia Miles Injury Interrupts Historic Rookie Season

The concern goes well beyond one game.

Miles has produced one of the WNBA’s most remarkable rookie seasons, averaging 19.9 points, 6.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 49.7% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. She leads Minnesota and all rookies in scoring and assists.

The No. 2 overall pick has rewritten the rookie record book along the way.

Miles made eight 3-pointers against Golden State earlier this season, setting a WNBA rookie single-game record and surpassing the previous mark of seven shared by Caitlin Clark and others.

She was also selected as an All-Star starter, becoming just the ninth rookie in league history to earn that distinction. And after winning Rookie of the Month in June, Miles repeated the honor in July.

Wednesday offered another example of her impact.

Miles scored 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting with seven assists and five rebounds before the ankle injury. Minnesota improved to a WNBA-best 30-7 with the victory.

Miles Crashes Post-Game Presser After Injury Scare

There was at least one encouraging scene afterward.

Miles returned to the bench following the injury and was apparently feeling well enough after the game to inject some humor into the Lynx’s postgame proceedings.

While Collier and Kayla McBride were speaking to reporters, Miles interrupted the news conference and jokingly questioned McBride about her Stephen Curry-inspired “night night” celebration after a late 3-pointer helped Minnesota put Golden State away.

The cameo doesn’t provide a medical diagnosis, of course. Ankle injuries can look considerably different hours after the adrenaline wears off.

But seeing Miles back around her teammates and joking after the game was certainly preferable to the alternative.

And Minnesota has every reason to be cautious.

The Lynx own the league’s best record, while Miles has rapidly gone from prized rookie to a central piece of a championship contender. Golden State saw that firsthand Wednesday: Miles, Collier and McBride combined for 58 points on just 35 shots.

For now, Reeve wasn’t willing to speculate about what comes next.

Minnesota knows Miles tweaked the ankle. It knows she was able to return to the bench. And it knows she was in good enough spirits afterward to crash a press conference.

The next update will determine whether those encouraging signs translate to the one that matters most:

Miles getting back on the court.