Minnesota Lynx Shared Season-Altering Injury Update

It has already been an incredible season for the Minnesota Lynx, but they have had to do it without one of their star players, Napheesa Collier.

This season, Collier has not stepped on the court as she has been dealing with an ankle injury that she had surgery on during the offseason. Her focus has been on healing and getting better to return at some point during the season.

Many WNBA fans have been wondering when the five-time All-Star was going to get back on the court with the Lynx. While recent injury reports have shown encouraging signs, the latest one shed some much-needed light on the answer.

Minnesota Lynx Release Latest Injury Report with Napheesa Collier

Before the Lynx face off against the Seattle Storm for the second straight game, they released the final injury report. For the first time all season, Collier was listed as probable and appears to be in line to make her 2026 debut after missing the first 27 games.

Minnesota even teased the news on their social media page. The Lynx shared a short video of what appears to be Collier lacing up her shoes and picking up her crown. There was a separate video of her shortly speaking, showing that the return is more than likely happening.

Besides being a five-time All-Star, Collier also has been a first-team All-WNBA selection three times. She won the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award years after being the sixth overall pick of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Napheesa Collier is Set to Make Her Season Debut Against the Storm

This is massive news for a Lynx team that already owns the best record in the WNBA at 21-6. They have been getting a ton of production from players like Kayla McBride and rookie standout Olivia Miles.

Adding Collier into the picture instantly turns this Minnesota team into runaway contenders to win the WNBA. There might be other hot teams like the Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, and Golden State Valkyries, but they may not be at the same level right now.

The real question is how much Collier would play if she is truly going to play. There is a strong possibility she is on a minutes restriction early on to ease her into the games. She is going to need time to get her body in playing shape after months of being off the court.

Minnesota is still going to lean on McBride and Miles to carry the offense for the Lynx. Collier could help out on the defensive side for the team.

It’s no hyperbole that this is a defining moment in the season for Minnesota to have one of its top players back. This Lynx team feels like nothing is going to stop them from winning a WNBA title at this moment.