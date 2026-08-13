Lynx’s Olivia Miles Yet Again Breaks Another Caitlin Clark Record

It just wouldn’t be a normal night for Minnesota Lynx rookie star Olivia Miles if she didn’t break another WNBA rookie record from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

This time, it was not as dominant a performance from Miles as everyone has seen, but the Lynx still took down the Portland Fire 85-81. Miles finished with 13 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 block.

For most WNBA players, that stat line would be a great night, but Miles is on another level. Even with that, she was still able to do something better than Clark to start her career.

Olivia Miles Passes Caitlin Clark Again on Rookie Record in Minnesota Lynx Win

Miles’ 13 points and 7 assists helped her get over 650 points and 200 assists on the season. She now becomes the fastest player in WNBA history to accomplish that, passing Clark in that category.

This season, Miles is averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game in 33 appearances. She is the frontrunner to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award and a candidate to win league MVP.

To put that into context, Miles is beating Clark in points but isn’t too far behind in the others. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in 2024.

Olivia Miles is Already a WNBA Star Compared to Caitlin Clark

Miles and Clark are very similar in the way they play. They are both guards who can do it all: scoring, rebounding, passing, and playing stifling defense.

For Miles to already be at Clark’s level after not even playing a whole WNBA season is impressive. What’s even more impressive is that Miles has been playing basketball without a break since last October with Notre Dame and continues to dominate.

The Lynx are the best team in the WNBA because of how good Miles has been in her first season in the league. Minnesota is holding a 28-7 record, winning 13 of the last 14 games.

There isn’t too long of a break for the Lynx, as they will be back in action on Saturday. They might have their toughest game of the season as they are back on the road against the Las Vegas Aces.

If the Lynx want to continue their dominance, it will have to be because of Miles. There are no signs of her slowing down, though, so Minnesota might be seeing her break more rookie records by the end of the season.