WNBA Announce Olivia Miles News Before Lynx’s Season-Defining Liberty Game

The Minnesota Lynx could be eliminated from the WNBA playoffs early after suffering a 91-75 loss to the New York Liberty.

It was a disappointing performance from the Lynx and their starters. Rookie guard Olivia Miles has been sensational all year, but in her playoff debut, she only got 11 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in the loss.

Miles hoped to be more productive for her team, but her regular-season results didn’t show it. That didn’t mean the WNBA wouldn’t recognize her great rookie campaign.

WNBA Announces News on Olivia Miles After Minnesota Lynx Playoff Loss

All things have been bad for Miles in the last 24 hours, though, as the WNBA made an announcement about her. The league said Miles was unanimously named the league’s Rookie of the Year.

This was a historic rookie season the league has never seen. Miles finished the season averaging 19.8 points, 6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

She holds multiple rookie records for her season-long performance. Those records include the single-season rookie scoring record; the fastest player to 300 points and 100 assists; the fastest player to 500 points and 150 assists; and the first rookie to have 10 points, 8 assists, and 4 blocks in a game.

Olivia Miles’ Historic First Season Ends in Rookie of the Year Award

It has been a great season for Miles, who’s proven herself to be an elite player. She is going to be a great player in this league for a very long time.

Miles took a great Minnesota team and turned them into an elite team that won 34 games. She has shown that she can score, rebound, and pass the ball with the top players.

The Lynx now face a situation where it is win-or-go-home against the Liberty. Minnesota is facing a New York team that has recently won a WNBA title and has been good. Early-season injuries set them back, but the Liberty have bounced back.

While Minnesota has a ton of talent on the roster, Miles has separated herself as a key player. If she can play well for the Lynx, that can help them bring the Liberty back to Minnesota.