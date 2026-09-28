WNBA Made Cheryl Reeve Announcement After Lynx Blowout Playoff Loss

Minnesota Lynx may not feel much celebration after losing 91-75 to the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA playoffs.

It was a crushing start to the playoffs for the No. 1 seed. The Lynx now find themselves early on in a win-or-go-home situation they need to get themselves out of.

While that kind of stress lingers, some good news is coming out about the Lynx. It appears as though head coach Cheryl Reeve might have something to be proud of.

Cheryl Reeve Gets Acknowledged by WNBA After Minnesota Lynx Loss

The WNBA announced on Monday morning that Reeve has been named the league’s Coach of the Year. It’s the fifth time Reeve has won the award, a WNBA record.

Reeve is in her 17th season as the Lynx’s head coach, going 397-201 in that span. She has only coached two losing seasons with the franchise and has won four WNBA titles with the team.

This season, Reeve led the Lynx to the league’s best record at 33-11. That is the second-most wins in a season in her coaching career, which dates back to 2010.

Cheryl Reeve Wins Coach of the Year With Lynx Trying to Survive Season

These are truly desperate times for Reeve and the Lynx, as they are down in a three-game series. They now have to try to win a road game in New York if they want to keep their season alive.

Some might think it would be a monumental upset, but the Liberty are an experienced team. New York dealt with injuries at the start of the year, which set them back. They are starting to play good basketball at the right time.

Minnesota is going to need their stars like Olivia Miles, Kayla McBride, and Napheesa Collier to step up for them. The Lynx are too talented a team to go out the way they might if they don’t fix things.

Minnesota has a short turnaround, as they are back in action against the Liberty on Tuesday. If the Lynx want to save their season, they’ll have to do it then, or they might be sent home packing way too early.