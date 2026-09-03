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WNBA Legend Raved About Why Lynx’s Olivia Miles is ‘A Special Talent’

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Olivia Miles
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Olivia Miles is the frontrunner for ROTY

One of the great stories in the WNBA this season has been the play of Minnesota Lynx rookie guard Olivia Miles.

Miles came into the season as the number two overall pick in the draft. Early on, it was clear she was a different type of player than people expected.

She exploded onto the scene with great game after great game, shattering numerous league rookie records. After solidifying herself in the MVP conversation, she’s got the attention of one of the sport’s greatest players.

WNBA Legend Praises Minnesota Lynx’s Olivia Miles

TORONTO, CANADA – JULY 30: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx shoots against the Toronto Tempo during the second half at Scotiabank Arena on July 30, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.  (Photo by Bailey McLean/Getty Images)

Former WNBA and Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi appeared on The Ringer. Bill Simmons asked her about one player in the league who is standing out to her. Taurasi’s answer was Miles.

“Well, I think Olivia Miles is a special talent. I think she was a little under the radar because she did leave Notre Dame and she went to TCU, which was a little bit of a smaller school. But this kid is doing stuff that we— she has Kyrie-like handles. She can shoot the basketball. She can get in the lane. And I always said, if you can shoot and you can pass, you can play forever.”

“To be put in a position where you go to a team that they have everything roster-wise. I mean, what is an incredible opportunity for her to be on a team that is expected to win a championship. Obviously, we know what their coaching staff’s like and the pedigree of players that they have. I mean, it’s a perfect scenario for her to really be in the driver’s seat in this league for like the next 10 to 12 years.”

In 38 appearances this season, Miles has averaged 19.7 points, 6 assists, 4,6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. She was selected to the WNBA All-Star Game in her rookie year and is considered a top candidate for the league’s Rookie of the Year. Miles is also an MVP candidate.

Olivia Miles is Quickly Proving Herself as Elite

Olivia Miles
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 19: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx reacts during the first half of the WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center on August 19, 2026 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Miles is a truly special talent, with so many skills she brings to the table. She is a great scorer and ball-handler, and she can make any pass. Her work on the boards is impressive to watch, too.

She is well ahead of her development, and being on a team like the Lynx makes it easy to see why. Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve is one of the league’s top coaches, and the talent level on the roster is crazy. With Miles are Kayla McBride, Napheesa Collier, Natasha Howard, and Courtney Williams.

Having all that talent in one place is crazy to think about, but Miles is on a winning team. She’s a big reason for it and why she has a long, promising future in the league.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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WNBA Legend Raved About Why Lynx’s Olivia Miles is ‘A Special Talent’

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