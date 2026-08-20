WNBA Made Olivia Miles Announcement After Lynx Victory

The sensational rookie season of Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles continues after another dominating performance.

Miles helped her Lynx team pick up their 30th win of the regular season, taking down the Golden State Valkyries 77-66 on Wednesday night. In 30 minutes, Miles put up 20 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in the win.

To no one’s surprise at this point, Miles yet again dominated the court and looked like the best player. Another unsurprising thing about her is that she is now one step closer to breaking a WNBA rookie record.

WNBA Shares Milestone for Olivia Miles After Lynx Win Over Valkyries

The WNBA took to social media to celebrate yet another terrific performance from Miles. In the process, they did announce that she passed Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers for third-most points by a rookie in league history.

Oh, you thought the show was over? 🤭 Olivia Miles connects from deep and gets fired up after! She also has passed Paige Bueckers for the 3rd-most PTS by a rookie in WNBA history https://t.co/samjPXUsvp pic.twitter.com/Tee7UUe52M — WNBA (@WNBA) August 20, 2026

Minnesota selected Miles with the second overall pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft from Notre Dame. From the moment she stepped on the court, she has quickly ascended into one of the league’s best players.

In 35 games, Miles is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per contest. She is tied for third in the WNBA in steals per game, seventh in assists per game, and eighth in points per game.

Olivia Miles is the WNBA’s Newest Superstar Who is Pacing for a Historic Rookie Year

Miles has been as impressive a rookie as the league has seen in recent years. She has put together everything that a guard in the league needs to be able to. A combination of being a great scorer, great passer, and elite defender, Miles has the whole package.

She has helped elevate an already very good Lynx team. Her team is currently first in the WNBA with a 30-7 overall record and now has a four-game lead on the Valkyries for the top spot.

It feels inevitable at this point that Miles is going to be WNBA Rookie of the Year. Even more impressive is that she will most likely be an MVP finalist in her first year.

The league has not seen a rookie make this kind of impact since Indiana Fever‘s Caitlin Clark in 2024, but her rise was expected. Miles is well ahead of schedule in her development. She looks like she will dominate this league for a long, long time.