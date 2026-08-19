Napheesa Collier Builds Her ‘Perfect WNBA Player’, Recounts Career’s Greatest Moments

Suffice to say, when one’s basketball résumé includes a national title, two gold medals, five All-Star nods, and a decade-long standing as a WNBA elite, it can take some time to run through a highlight reel of the “greatest hits.” During a 15-minute appearance on House of Highlights, Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier took on that generous “challenge,” joining Nelson Vergara to discuss her soon-to-be Hall of Fame career.

Topics ran aplenty, as Collier discussed the current-day Lynx, her greatest buckets, and the hidden motivations behind her 50-40-90 season and Defensive Player of the Year trophies, among much else.

The link to the full video can be found below:

Play

Who Did Napheesa Collier Pick (and Omit) When Creating the “Perfect Player?”

Regardless of the sport, there’s always a fascination in hearing about which players command the most leaguewide respect. Minnesota’s megastar offered some transparency on that topic when Vergara asked her to build a “perfect player” for today’s game, based on an assortment of unique categories.

Here’s what Collier ultimately settled on:

The ultimate scorer: Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

The ultimate rebounder: Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream

The ultimate playmaker: Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx

The ultimate defender: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx (herself)

The ultimate high-IQ player: Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

The ultimate “tough” player: Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

The ultimate trash talker: Courtney Williams, Minnesota Lynx

Objectively, critics would have a difficult time punching holes in Collier’s list. It settles as the perfect mix of realism, with subtle tips of the cap to both her teammates and UConn alums.

For WNBA observers leaguewide, the immediate thought probably shifted to A’ja Wilson’s presence somewhere on this list, given that the four-time Most Valuable Player could’ve been a justifiable selection on each of the first six.

Ultimately, it makes for a fun debate; on “fully-healthy” player rankings and Most Valuable Player ballots alike, the two former podcast hosts are often No. 1 and No. 2 on lists across the WNBA landscape. Collier gracefully gave flowers to everyone, calling Wilson a “great player,” “dominant,” and someone who pushes her to improve.

Other Noteworthy Anecdotes from the Collier’s Sitdown

Regardless of whether the jersey reads “Huskies” or “Lynx,” winning has tended to follow Collier at every step. And thus, stories of Collier’s work ethic ran aplenty, none perhaps more memorable than her humorous exchange with celebrated head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies.

When discussing Defensive Player of the Year-winning campaign in 2024, Collier was asked about if she takes it personal when on the floor, to which she jokingly offered this response:

“Yeah, I think that comes from UConn too, because coach (Auriemma) would always tell me I was a ‘bad defender.’ I texted him when I won too, I’m like, you know, ‘gotcha.’”

The transition from all-time great coach to another proved evident, as Cheryl Reeve helped Collier set the expectation for Defensive Player of the Year contention on a season-for-season basis.

The notion around the league is that the “rich got richer,” as the Lynx — fresh off a top-ranked 34-win season in 2025 — parlayed that fortune into a No. 2 pick that became Olivia Miles.

The odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year and contend for the Most Valuable Player at once, Miles has helped position the Lynx for, perhaps, the franchise’s first title since 2017. Napheesa Collier spoke at length about Miles’ growth along the way:

“I think it’s surprising, the way that you never know how a rookie is going to be their first year. Like, I knew she had this potential. It’s just hard to come in and so it’s even more impressive that she’s able to come in and dominate the way that she is because, as I said, you’re playing with people so much older than you, with so much more experience. And the point guard position requires a lot of IQ. And so, the fact that she’s able to do this, I think, is so impressive. I’m just proud of her.”

Over the rest of the podcast, Collier and Vergara discuss her most memorable performances, creating Unrivaled, and Sylvia Fowles’ impact, among much else. The link to that can be found above.