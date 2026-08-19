Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom claims that eight more biological males plan to join him and Royce White in declaring for the WNBA Draft, amid the ongoing debate over transgender athletes’ participation in the league.

Taking to X on Monday, Freedom revealed he has spoken to two former NBA players, three active G-League players and three European players — all of whom expressed willingness to “join the movement” and identify as women to play in the WNBA.

“They have all said that if the @WNBA doesn’t change the rules, they’re ready to join the movement and are considering coming out as women and putting their names in the 2027 #WNBA Draft,” Freedom wrote.

Freedom continued.

“Hear me out; The @NBA G- League pays players $45,000 a year, while the #WNBA top players earn $1.4 Million. Those “men” could earn an extra $1,355,000 a year by just identifying as women.

“Rules are rules.”

WNBA Creates Task Force

Amid the controversy , WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert recently formed a task force of team presidents and front-office executives to address the sensitive issue of transgender athlete participation in the league.

“I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention,” Engelbert wrote in a memo, via ESPN.

“I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism.”

While the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement requires players to be women, it does not define gender identity or sex assigned at birth. Enes Kanter and Royce White recently took advantage of this ambiguity by declaring themselves women to meet eligibility requirements.

WNBA Controversy Intensifies

Engelbert realizes that the WNBA is dealing with a “complex and nuanced topic” that does not have an easy solution, as it risks alienating other transgender athletes.

“We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead,” Engelbert added in the memo.

“We also plan to convene additional discussions and offer listening sessions for any team leaders who would like to participate. Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable, and I appreciate those who have already reached out to share their thoughts.”

The debate surrounding transgender athletes in the WNBA gained momentum last month when Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham voiced her opposition to transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” she told ESPN. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Subsequently, several WNBA players and coaches voiced their support for trans athletes, including Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and Seattle Storm center Stefanie Dolson.