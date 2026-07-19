Breanna Stewart Didn’t Hold Back After Liberty’s Blowout Loss to Fever

While it was all good vibes for the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty found themselves in unfamiliar territory after their 108-88 blowout loss on Saturday night.

It all started well for the Liberty, who held a 13-point lead in the second quarter, but things began to crumble after that. New York only scored 12 points total in the third quarter, which was enough for them to suffer their biggest loss of the season with the 20-point margin.

No one on that Liberty team felt good coming off the Fever’s court, but one of their star players spoke out after the game in a big way to send a message to her team.

New York Liberty Star Breanna Stewart Said What Was on Her Mind

During the Liberty’s press conference, star forward Breanna Stewart was not afraid to speak out about how poorly her team played. She had a direct message about the team and how their mindset is after this loss.

“We don’t like where we’re at right now, but we are. We’re [expletive] there,” Stewart said via WNBA reporter Geoff Magliocchetti. “We’re in it. We’re in the trenches, and we can either keep sinking or we can we can dig ourselves out. That’s something, as an organization, we all have to do, This group, we continue to show up every day for sure, because we have vets, we have pros in here. These losses are not going to rattle us, but at the same time, we need to get better.”

New York seemed to be hitting nearly every shot early on offensively and forcing Fever star Caitlin Clark to turn the ball over multiple times. The hot streak of made shots turned into a cold nightmare, with the Liberty finishing the game shooting 45% and committing 17 turnovers in the loss.

Liberty Facing Massive Problems With Current Losing Streak

July has not been so kind for Stewart and the Liberty, as they won their first game of the month against the Minnesota Lynx but lost every game since. The Liberty are currently on a four-game losing streak and sit at 13-12 overall, in third place in the Eastern Conference.

New York’s defense has been the biggest problem during the losing streak, allowing a staggering 94.7 points per game. Their offense hasn’t fared any better, scoring just 85.2 points per game and only one game where they went over 90 points.

The Liberty have two more games before entering the All-Star break. They face the Dallas Wings on Monday, a game that was rescheduled from Thursday due to travel issues. After that, they play the Chicago Sky on Wednesday.

These last two games before the break are pivotal for New York as it tries to avoid dropping out of the playoff picture. Stewart and company are not used to this situation, but have the talent to ensure things don’t get any worse.