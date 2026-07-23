Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu Fired Back on Report

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is getting ready to enjoy her break during the WNBA’s All-Star break when a report came out about her not being part of the activities.

Reports said Ionescu was invited to the three-point contest to defend her title. That same story said she was one of three players who declined the opportunity to take part.

Before the Liberty beat the Chicago Sky 95-94 on Wednesday, Ionescu had a chance to respond to the report. She seemed confused about the details of the report.

“I can’t decline an offer I never got officially invited to. So was pretty surprised to see that.”

Sabrina Ionescu Surprised About Report Saying She Declined Three-Point Contest Invite

That would be a surprise to many WNBA fans as well since Ionescu has been a staple of the three-point contest through the last few years. She won the contest in 2023 and last year. The NBA invited her to compete in the three-point contest against Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, which she lost 29-26.

Ionescu also won the 2022 WNBA Skills Challenge. This is the first time since 2021 that Ionescu is not going to the All-Star Game after being a four-time selection.

This season with the New York Liberty, Ionescu is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game in 15 appearances. She has hit 31.9% of her three-point shots.

In the win against the Sky, Ionescu scored a team-high 29 points, including 9 in the last minute of the game. She also got 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block. Ionescu was 5-of-7 from the three-point line.

New York Liberty Hope That Sabrina Ionescu Keeps Up With Her Shooting

After a four-game losing streak, the Liberty are starting to find their confidence after two straight wins. That puts them at a 15-12 overall record and sitting in seventh place in the standings. They are a half-game in front of the Washington Mystics.

New York will use this team to get healthy and get their minds right for what will be a critical run in the second half of the season. The Liberty will be on a three-game road trip with matchups against the Los Angeles Sparks, Las Vegas Aces, and Phoenix Mercury.

Ionescu has already missed a lot of time this season for the Liberty, so she hopes to stay healthy to help New York make another postseason run.