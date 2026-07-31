Liberty’s Breanna Stewart Calls Out Officials for Missed Call in Loss

The New York Liberty saw their three-game winning streak come to an end against the Las Vegas Aces, but it didn’t happen without some controversy.

With about 17.9 seconds left in the game, the Liberty were down by three and thought they were getting the ball back after Aces star A’ja Wilson lost the ball and went out of bounds. The officials called possession to Las Vegas instead. New York already used their challenge in the game, so they could not do anything about it.

Aces guard Jackie Young ended up sinking four free throws to close out the game. Las Vegas won 104-99, and there were members of the Liberty feeling a certain way about it.

New York Liberty Star Responds to Missed Call by Referees

After the game, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was asked if she thought the referees got the call wrong. Stewart didn’t hold back on her thoughts on the situation.

“Yeah, I did. So did A’ja. She was walking back to halfcourt.”

Breanna Stewart on if she thought this was an incorrect call: "Yeah, I did. So did A'ja. She was walking back to halfcourt." (via @madkenney) https://t.co/mYNjM0sPfm — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 31, 2026

Stewart finished the game with 26 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, and 1 block in the loss. Wilson scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for one of two double-doubles in the game.

This is not the first time WNBA officials have been called out for missing a call in a game. It’s happened multiple times throughout the season. That’s why the league is adding a replay command center starting in 2027 to avoid these kinds of situations.

Liberty Must Rebound Fast With WNBA Playoff Push Getting Harder

It was a crushing loss for the Liberty that was finally getting some momentum back. Now with a three-game winning streak snapped, New York holds a 16-13 record. The loss moves them into the final spot of the WNBA playoffs, as the Portland Fire jumped them.

This makes the next two months critical for the Liberty to not have any setbacks. They are on the road on Saturday, facing the Phoenix Mercury. New York will be at home after that for back-to-back games against the Seattle Storm.

The Liberty still have enough talent with Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones to make a run late in the year. They are hoping to have Satou Sabally back on the court soon, as she hasn’t played since June 23.

Grabbing the top seed in the playoffs doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the Liberty anymore. Now it’s about surviving and getting into the postseason however they can with their backs up against the wall.