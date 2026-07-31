Hi, Subscriber

Liberty’s Breanna Stewart Calls Out Officials for Missed Call in Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Breanna Stewart
Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 30: Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty arrives at Michelob ULTRA Arena for a game against the Las Vegas Aces on July 30, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The New York Liberty saw their three-game winning streak come to an end against the Las Vegas Aces, but it didn’t happen without some controversy.

With about 17.9 seconds left in the game, the Liberty were down by three and thought they were getting the ball back after Aces star A’ja Wilson lost the ball and went out of bounds. The officials called possession to Las Vegas instead. New York already used their challenge in the game, so they could not do anything about it.

Aces guard Jackie Young ended up sinking four free throws to close out the game. Las Vegas won 104-99, and there were members of the Liberty feeling a certain way about it.

New York Liberty Star Responds to Missed Call by Referees

Breanna Stewart

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 30: Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty is guarded by A’ja Wilson #22 and Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 30, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After the game, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart was asked if she thought the referees got the call wrong. Stewart didn’t hold back on her thoughts on the situation.

“Yeah, I did. So did A’ja. She was walking back to halfcourt.”

 

Stewart finished the game with 26 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist, and 1 block in the loss. Wilson scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for one of two double-doubles in the game.

This is not the first time WNBA officials have been called out for missing a call in a game. It’s happened multiple times throughout the season. That’s why the league is adding a replay command center starting in 2027 to avoid these kinds of situations.

Liberty Must Rebound Fast With WNBA Playoff Push Getting Harder

Han Xu & Breanna Stewart

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 30: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots against Han Xu #21 of the New York Liberty in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 30, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 104-99. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It was a crushing loss for the Liberty that was finally getting some momentum back. Now with a three-game winning streak snapped, New York holds a 16-13 record. The loss moves them into the final spot of the WNBA playoffs, as the Portland Fire jumped them.

This makes the next two months critical for the Liberty to not have any setbacks. They are on the road on Saturday, facing the Phoenix Mercury. New York will be at home after that for back-to-back games against the Seattle Storm.

The Liberty still have enough talent with Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones to make a run late in the year. They are hoping to have Satou Sabally back on the court soon, as she hasn’t played since June 23.

Grabbing the top seed in the playoffs doesn’t seem to be in the cards for the Liberty anymore. Now it’s about surviving and getting into the postseason however they can with their backs up against the wall.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Liberty’s Breanna Stewart Calls Out Officials for Missed Call in Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x