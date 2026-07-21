Liberty Star Breanna Stewart Refused to Say This Word After Win Over Wings

If there was a team in the WNBA that desperately needed a win before the All-Star break, it was the New York Liberty, and they got it, thanks to star Breanna Stewart.

The Liberty were in for a fight against the Dallas Wings despite their opponents not having their best player, Paige Bueckers, on the court. They went into overtime after going back and forth through four quarters, but New York was able to close it out and pick up a massive 99-98 win on Monday night.

While it wasn’t a great game from Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who made a clutch three-pointer to give them the lead in overtime and scored 12 of the last 16 points for New York. Stewart was a force, scoring a game-high 33 points, adding 13 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 blocks in the win.

Even with the way they won, there is still some levelheadedness from the Liberty to keep things in perspective.

Breanna Stewart Isn’t Getting Ahead of Herself After Liberty Win

While speaking with the media after the game, Stewart wanted to make sure that the team did not get too excited about the win. Even though she acknowledged that it was a big one for them, there is still plenty of work ahead.

“I don’t want to say relief because it’s not over,” Stewart said via WNBA reporter Geoff Magliocchetti. “The hardships and the struggles that we’ll go through this season are not over. But I would say this is obviously a success just because of the way that we continued to stay at it.”

Stewart doesn’t want to get ahead of things because this is a Liberty team that has been on a slump of late. That win over the Wings snapped a four-game losing streak and had them lose eight of their last 10 games.

New York Liberty Seem to Almost be Back on Track in 2026

The good news for the Liberty is that they are still in a good spot after a string of losses. New York’s win put them at 14-13 on the season and holding strong in the seventh spot in the WNBA standings.

They have just one more game to play before they head off for their six-day break for the All-Star Game. The Liberty will have to face off against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday. Last month, the Liberty took care of business in the first meeting against the Sky, winning it 96-95.

One win doesn’t mean that the Liberty are completely out of the woods yet, but it certainly will help them. Picking up one more victory before the break could be the spark this franchise needs to work its way back up the standings in 2026.