Sabrina Ionescu’s One-Word Response to 3-Point Contest Omission

As the WNBA prepares to put many of its most recognizable talents in the spotlight during the upcoming All-Star Weekend and 3-Point Shootout, it’s arguable that the names that weren’t included could be just as noteworthy. Among the most noteworthy of that bunch: New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.

As news surfaced regarding the shootout’s participants, Ionescu — alongside Indiana Fever megatalent Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx star Kayla McBride — were highlighted as three household names who declined to participate. It prompted a telling, one-word rebuttal from Ionescu, who immediately challenged the idea.

Why Sabrina Ionescu Has Earned the Benefit of the Doubt

A popular premise is that Ionescu would’ve had zero reason to shy away from any competition. Just three seasons ago, she took full command of the All-Star stage, putting forth a history-making 37-point masterclass.

On that day, she hit on a whopping 25-of-27 attempts, prompting Ryan Ruocco to famously deem it “the greatest performance we have ever seen in this contest.” To this day, it’s a record that still holds.

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One season later, Ionescu again put the WNBA in the public eye, battling Golden State Warriors great Stephen Curry in a “WNBA vs. NBA” showcase. Thus, as a two-time 3-Point Contest winner, it’s worth wondering what motive she would have had to decline.

Sabrina Ionescu’s 2o26 Season Outlook

Absences from Ionescu, Clark, and McBride — among others — will represent a missed opportunity in terms of big-name talent. But, Ionescu’s status as one of the WNBA’s most feared snipers will undoubtedly hold steady.

The schedule has the New York Liberty positioned for one final game prior to the break, and thanks to their four-time All-Star, momentum could finally be on their side prior to.

In her last meeting, Sabrina Ionescu was superb when it truly mattered, shaking off a slow start by producing a record-setting overtime performance in a come-from-behind win over the shorthanded Dallas Wings. During that back-and-forth battle, she tied for the most makes without a single missed shot in overtime in WNBA history, per ESPN Insights.

Ankle and back injuries have disrupted opportunities to establish a rhythm, but her per game scoring (19.5) in July is on-par with her normal standard. Given her body of work, it’s wise to assume that the efficiency and consistency will inevitably follow in the near future.

The All-WNBA guard will get her next opportunity to continue building during a Jul. 22 matchup against the Chicago Sky.