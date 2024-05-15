No 14. Overall 2024 Pick Misses Seattle Storm Season Opener Due to Visa Issues

In an unfortunate turn of events, Nika Mühl‘s WNBA debut with the Seattle Storm has been delayed due to visa approval issues. As a Croatian citizen transitioning to a professional athlete, she now requires a work visa instead of her previous student visa, which allowed her to play at the University of Connecticut.

The Storm organization remains hopeful that the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft will have her visa approved soon, potentially allowing her to make her highly anticipated debut in one of the Storm’s upcoming games. It’s evident that the Storm and Mühl were hopeful that she would be able to make her debut on May 14 as the Storm released a video of the young guard entering the arena with the caption, “Ready for her debut.”

Ready for her debut 😎 pic.twitter.com/jHiNpeAeat — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) May 14, 2024

The issue with Mühl’s visa became apparent when it was announced that she would not make her highly anticipated debut for the Strom during their preseason opener. “Nika Muhl will not play in tomorrow’s game vs the LA Sparks, according to the program. Sources say this is due to student visa issues,” the Women’s Hoops Network released on X. There is no public timetable on when the visa issue could be resolved.

Nika Muhl will not play in tomorrow’s game vs the LA Sparks according to the program. Sources say this is due to student visa issues. pic.twitter.com/BuNJIPj4CE — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) May 4, 2024

Nika Mühl’s Illustrious Career at Uconn

Nika Muhl’s impressive collegiate career at Connecticut, where she broke Sue Bird’s all-time assist record and set a new single-season assist record, highlights her exceptional playmaking ability and basketball IQ. As a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, she also brings defensive prowess to the Seattle Storm, adding depth and versatility to the team’s backcourt.

With seven assists tonight, Nika Muhl has passed Sue Bird for the most assists in a single UConn season 👏@UConnWBB I #ThatsaW pic.twitter.com/JwjaV7d3NU — ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2023

Nika Mühl’s collegiate achievements extend beyond her passing records and Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors. She earned two All-Big East Second Team selections and AP All-American honorable mention nods in her final two seasons. Mühl’s impact was particularly evident during the 2023 NCAA Tournament, where she defended top scorers like Dyaisha Fair, JuJu Watkins, and Caitlin Clark, helping lead UConn to the Elite Eight and Final Four. Her clutch performance in her final collegiate game, including a critical 3-pointer late, demonstrated her ability to rise to the occasion in pressure situations.

Storm Surprise Mühl With Impromptu Graduation Ceremony

Early in her college career, it was unclear whether Mühl would achieve her dream of reaching the WNBA. But after a stellar career at Uconn, the defensive stalwart was selected No. 14 overall by the Seattle Storm. That selection also coincided with another milestone for Mühl: her graduation ceremony at Uconn.

Mühl’s commitment to her basketball career meant missing out on her UConn college graduation ceremony, but the Seattle Storm ensured she didn’t miss the celebration altogether. In a heartwarming gesture, the team organized a surprise graduation ceremony for Mühl, complete with her diploma and the presence of her family and teammates. The Seattle Storm posted a video showing the emotional moment.

Nika couldn't make it to her graduation ceremony in Storrs, so we brought graduation to her 💙⛈️ pic.twitter.com/Dcz2hk8l33 — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) May 11, 2024

Led by “chancellor” Noelle Quinn, the Storm’s head coach, Mühl was presented with her diploma in a touching moment highlighting the team’s support for their rookie guard. Initially thinking it was just a photo opportunity, Mühl was taken aback by the surprise graduation ceremony arranged by her Storm family.