One Statistic That Perfectly Explains Caitlin Clark’s Recent Greatness

From opposing defenders to worldwide watchers across the globe, all eyes are often fixated on Caitlin Clark’s every move whenever the Indiana Fever are in action.

All of that extra attention certainly hasn’t stopped the third-year megastar from piecing together one-of-a-kind performances as both a scorer and facilitator in recent weeks. Already ranked atop the entire WNBA in points per game created (40.0), Clark has turned things up a few notches higher since the All-Star break.

According to PolyMarket Sports, Clark is creating 45.0 points per game — either through her own scoring, or through assists — over Indiana’s five-game post-All-Star break display.

The performances over her last eight games are, perhaps, even more eye-opening in picture form:

How Caitlin Clark’s Statistical Excellence Stacks Up vs. Peers

To put that into further perspective: Clark is far-and-away the No. 1 on this season’s list, creating a sizable gap between herself and Alyssa Thomas (35.2) of the Phoenix Mercury.

In the league’s history, no player has ever surpassed over 40 points generated per game.

It stands as just one of the many ways Caitlin Clark and her teammates have turned rewriting the league’s history books into an almost night-for-night tradition.

As it stands, the Fever (20-12) are fourth in the WNBA standings, and a half-game ahead of both the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. If they’re able to keep their foot on the gas over the final 12 regular-season games, Clark could be a part of the highest-scoring trio in WNBA history, alongside fellow All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

How Else is Caitlin Clark Rewriting the Record Books?

That backcourt duo in particular was the driving force during Indiana’s much-needed 90-86 redemption win over the Chicago Sky, in which Clark (26 points, 11 assists) and Mitchell (27 points) produced their eighth-different game in which both players scored over 25 points or more.

Clark and Mitchell have tied for the second-most games of this type in WNBA history. This, despite only sharing the floor together for three seasons. When asked about how they feed off of one another so effectively, Mitchell offered this compliment:

“We take our bond serious. Me and (Caitlin), we like to think that our backcourt comes from love for one, and I think that I want to see her be great and vice versa. A lot of it is just love and energy, honestly.”

For opposing title-contenders across the WNBA, figuring out ways to combat that record-setting backcourt will likely become topic No. 1 with the postseason set to begin next month.

Teams such as the Las Vegas Aces have found some success in making life difficult for them. And thus, oddsmakers aren’t entirely convinced of the Fever being a runaway favorite among the championship hopefuls. As of this writing, they have the fifth-highest odds (+1100) according to ESPN and DraftKings, trailing the Minnesota Lynx, the aforementioned Aces, the Atlanta Dream, and the upstart Golden State Valkyries.

Nonetheless, Clark’s presence will have the Fever positioned among the elites. On the season, she’s averaging 21.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and a +3.9 on-court split per 100 possessions. Her next opportunity comes on Aug. 11 in a head-to-head against the star-powered New York Liberty.