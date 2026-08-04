6-Time All-Star Reacted to Kelsey Plum’s Debut With Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury couldn’t have asked for a better debut from their new star player, Kelsey Plum.

Phoenix made the biggest move in the WNBA before the trade deadline by trading with the Los Angeles Sparks for Plum. There were questions about whether Plum would be able to debut in Monday’s game against the Chicago Sky. She did one better: she won the game for them.

Plum came up clutch for the Mercury, nailing a three-pointer with 53.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Phoenix the 103-101 lead. The Mercury closed out the Sky with a 106-101 win. Plum finished with 20 points, 4 assists, and 1 rebound in 21 minutes coming off the bench. It was the kind of performance that had everyone talking about it after the game.

Mercury Teammate Reacts to Kelsey Plum’s Stellar Debut With Team

After the game, Plum’s new teammate, six-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas, was asked about Plum’s performance in the win. Thomas couldn’t be happier to have her on the team.

“She just knows how to score the ball,” Thomas said via The IX Sports’ Dylan Kane. “We knew it would make a big difference for our team. It just gave us a lot more space to operate, and it makes it really hard to key in on one player, so I’m super happy to have her.”

Thomas had a strong performance herself in the win over the Sky. She finished with a triple-double: 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Plum’s contributions off the bench, though, provided the spark the Mercury needed. She shot 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from the three-point line.

Kelsey Plum Might Ignite Mercury’s Comeback in Second Half of WNBA Season

Phoenix needed another scorer to complement Kahleah Copper in the lineup. Plum has provided the Mercury with that and more.

This season, Plum is averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game in 13 appearances. Before the injury, she was pacing for the best offensive season of her career. She appears to be back on track to do that.

The Mercury are now in a situation where Plum gives them the missing piece they needed to make a second-half run. They are sitting with a 12-19 record and sitting five and a half games behind the Washington Mystics for the final playoff spot.

Plum can give this team more than the points, though. She also brings the court vision to make any pass and can help on the boards. She’s the whole package of what the Mercury have needed all season.

Phoenix will continue its four-game road trip with three more matchups. They are set to face the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, the Connecticut Sun on Friday, and the Mystics on Sunday.