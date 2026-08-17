Diana Taurasi’s Wife Penny Taylor Already Has a Jersey in Mercury Rafters

Diana Taurasi will see her No. 3 raised to the Phoenix Mercury rafters on Sunday, but she will not be the first member of her family represented there.

Taurasi’s wife, Penny Taylor, is a Mercury legend in her own right. Phoenix retired Taylor’s No. 13 in 2017, and she is already a member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor. Taurasi will officially join her there when the Mercury honor the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer around their August 16 game against the Portland Fire.

It is a fitting piece of history for two players whose basketball careers and lives became intertwined in Phoenix.

Penny Taylor & Diana Taurasi Won 3 WNBA Titles Together

Taylor was far more than Taurasi’s teammate before becoming her wife.

The Australian forward joined Phoenix in 2004, the same season the Mercury selected Taurasi with the No. 1 overall pick. Taylor and Taurasi eventually became the only two players to appear on all three Mercury championship teams, winning WNBA titles together in 2007, 2009 and 2014.

Taylor finished her Mercury career with 3,587 points and remains prominent throughout the franchise record book. Phoenix credits her with two WNBA All-Star selections and All-WNBA First Team honors in 2007. She retired following the 2016 season before later working for the organization in player development and as an assistant coach.

Her résumé extends well beyond the WNBA.

Taylor represented Australia in three Olympics, winning silver medals in 2004 and 2008. She also led the Opals to the 2006 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup championship and was named tournament MVP. Taylor was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2023.

In other words, one of the most accomplished players ever to share a court with Taurasi also happens to be her wife.

Diana Taurasi Married Penny Taylor in 2017

Taurasi and Taylor met as Mercury teammates in 2004 and married on May 13, 2017. ESPN reported at the time that Taurasi called the wedding “one of the happiest days we’ve ever had.”

The couple has two children, Leo and Isla. Since retiring in 2025, Taurasi has spoken about enjoying the extra time at home with her family after two decades built around basketball. In her retirement interview with TIME, Taurasi said she enjoyed taking the children to school and being home rather than leaving for road trips. Taylor was coaching Leo’s basketball team at the time, while Taurasi jokingly described herself as the assistant mom coach.

That family connection gives Sunday’s ceremony another layer.

Taylor has seen her own No. 13 hanging in Phoenix since July 2017. Now Taurasi’s No. 3 will join it after a 20-season Mercury career that ended with 10,646 points, three WNBA championships, a league MVP award and six Olympic gold medals.

Taurasi and Taylor built much of that Mercury history together.

On Sunday, the rafters will reflect it.