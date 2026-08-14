Mercury Coach Delivered Brutal Kelsey Plum Injury Update

Things have been going in the opposite direction since the Phoenix Mercury traded for star guard Kelsey Plum from the Los Angeles Sparks.

Plum has appeared in four games with the Mercury, going only 1-3 in that time. Since Sunday, Plum has not played for Phoenix after dealing with a lower left leg/calf injury. She has also missed significant time this season due to injury.

Phoenix hopes to get their star back as soon as possible to get their playoff run back on track. It appears Plum won’t be back quite yet.

Bad News Coming in for Phoenix Mercury Regarding Kelsey Plum

Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts told reporters that Plum is going to be out for the Portland Fire game on Sunday, according to The Athletic’s Annie Costabile. The plan is to reevaluate Plum for their next game in a week.

Costabile also reported that Plum was a limited participant in practice with the Mercury. She was getting conditioning work in.

In four games with the Mercury, Plum is averaging 17.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per contest. This season, she’s averaging 22.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game in 16 appearances.

Phoenix Mercury Move On With Kelsey Plum Recovering From Injury

The Mercury had brought Plum in with the hope that she could spark a playoff push for the team. That has not quite been the case, as Phoenix is 2-3 since making the trade.

On the plus side, the Mercury are coming off a 94-87 win over the Sparks on Tuesday. That puts them at least seven games behind the Washington Mystics in the WNBA standings.

If Phoenix wants to truly get back into the playoff hunt, they have to get Plum back on the court. She’s having the best season of her career, thanks to a combination of scoring and distributing the ball.

Plum is everything this Mercury team has been missing at the guard position. Pairing her with Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas gives them the Big 3 they need to compete with the top teams.

Phoenix will have to survive at least one game and hope that Plum can recover in the next week to get back on the court. If the Mercury can get her rolling again, this is a team that will be a threat for the postseason.