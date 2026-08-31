Mercury Were Delivered Crushing Kelsey Plum News Before 2026 Season Ends

The Phoenix Mercury were hoping at the beginning of August that they could make a run for the postseason, but those dreams were crushed, and they got even worse news to end the month.

At the trade deadline, the Mercury made a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks to acquire guard Kelsey Plum. It was by far the biggest move at the deadline and signaled that the Mercury wanted to win now.

Since joining the team, Plum has not been 100% healthy, and the Mercury felt that pain, as they were eliminated from the playoffs. Their 2026 season just got worse with the latest news about Plum.

Phoenix Mercury Got Bad Kelsey Plum News

Plum has been dealing with a leg injury throughout the season. It appears that will end her 2026 campaign, according to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.

“Breaking: Kelsey Plum will miss the remainder of the 2026 WNBA season as she continues to recover from a lower leg injury, the Phoenix Mercury announced. She appeared in just five games and played 105 minutes for Phoenix after being moved from Los Angeles at the trade deadline.”

This news came shortly after the other Plum news that will sting for Team USA at the World Cup. She will no longer compete for the team and has withdrawn due to her leg injury.

Plum will finish the season with a career-high 21.5 points per game. She also averaged 5.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 1 steal per game in only 17 appearances.

Kelsey Plum’s Season is Done With Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury are already out of the playoff hunt, so it only makes sense for her to get healthy and back on the court next year. It’s been a tough year for her despite putting up some great numbers.

There is also now the uncertainty about her future in Phoenix. Her contract ends at the end of the season, sparking free agency talk with Plum.

While Phoenix will be in the conversation to bring her back, initial reports say she will test the market. That leaves the Mercury in a tough spot to make sure they don’t lose her.

It will be a long offseason for the Mercury as they try to fix their mistakes from 2026. The hope is that Plum will be a part of their future plans.