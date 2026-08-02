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Mercury’s Kelsey Plum Decision Sends Strong Statement to WNBA

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Kelsey Plum
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Los Angeles Sparks gestures during action against the Portland Fire during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on June 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

Fans of the WNBA woke up to massive news from the league involving five-time All-Star Kelsey Plum.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania and WNBA insider Kendra Andrews reported that the Los Angeles Sparks traded Plum to the Phoenix Mercury. The Sparks are getting a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick in return.

Plum has only played in 12 games this season after suffering a lower left leg injury. She averaged 23.9 points, 6.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest. Plum was selected to the All-Star Game this season, but decided not to participate due to being hurt.

Throughout the last week, Plum had been the subject of many trade rumors before the deadline on Monday. The biggest hold-up to it happening sooner was what teams valued Plum at in a trade as a rental versus what the Sparks felt they should get in return.

What the Trade Means for Kelsey Plum and Phoenix Mercury

Kelsey Plum

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 13: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Los Angeles Sparks yells out towards teammates during the first quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center on June 13, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Aryanna Frank/Getty Images)

Phoenix is certainly making it known that they are not going to give up on the season. The Mercury are sitting with an 11-19 record and six games behind the New York Liberty for the final spot in the WNBA playoffs.

Plum gives the Mercury the scorer they have been needing alongside guard Kahleah Copper. Adding those two gives Phoenix one of the better one-two punches in the WNBA for scoring baskets.

The Mercury already have a post presence with Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, and Natasha Mack. Where Plum can help Thomas is by distributing the ball with assists and good passes in the open court.

It was a tough outing on Saturday, as several different comebacks weren’t enough against the Liberty, losing 94-92. The Mercury are back in action on Monday against the Chicago Sky, but it isn’t known whether Plum will be ready to play by then.

How Los Angeles Sparks Move Forward Without Kelsey Plum

Los Angeles Sparks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 13: Cameron Brink #22 of the Los Angeles Sparks celebrates with Erica Wheeler #17 and Kelsey Plum #10 during overtime against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center on June 13, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

This almost feels like the Sparks are waving the white flag and getting ready for 2027. They currently have a 10-17 overall record and are in the bottom five of the WNBA standings.

Los Angeles has not lived up to expectations of what they have done in the past. Plum and Cameron Brink missing games this season did not help matters.

They are hoping the Mercury might not be as good as people think the rest of the season and that they can get two high draft picks next year. The Sparks are going to want to reload and get younger for the future, as the Dallas Wings have done the last two drafts.

There is still good talent on this team, like Nneka Ogwumike, but it doesn’t look like it will come together for them in 2026.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Mercury’s Kelsey Plum Decision Sends Strong Statement to WNBA

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