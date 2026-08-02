Mercury’s Kelsey Plum Decision Sends Strong Statement to WNBA

Fans of the WNBA woke up to massive news from the league involving five-time All-Star Kelsey Plum.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania and WNBA insider Kendra Andrews reported that the Los Angeles Sparks traded Plum to the Phoenix Mercury. The Sparks are getting a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick in return.

Plum has only played in 12 games this season after suffering a lower left leg injury. She averaged 23.9 points, 6.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest. Plum was selected to the All-Star Game this season, but decided not to participate due to being hurt.

Throughout the last week, Plum had been the subject of many trade rumors before the deadline on Monday. The biggest hold-up to it happening sooner was what teams valued Plum at in a trade as a rental versus what the Sparks felt they should get in return.

What the Trade Means for Kelsey Plum and Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix is certainly making it known that they are not going to give up on the season. The Mercury are sitting with an 11-19 record and six games behind the New York Liberty for the final spot in the WNBA playoffs.

Plum gives the Mercury the scorer they have been needing alongside guard Kahleah Copper. Adding those two gives Phoenix one of the better one-two punches in the WNBA for scoring baskets.

The Mercury already have a post presence with Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, and Natasha Mack. Where Plum can help Thomas is by distributing the ball with assists and good passes in the open court.

It was a tough outing on Saturday, as several different comebacks weren’t enough against the Liberty, losing 94-92. The Mercury are back in action on Monday against the Chicago Sky, but it isn’t known whether Plum will be ready to play by then.

How Los Angeles Sparks Move Forward Without Kelsey Plum

This almost feels like the Sparks are waving the white flag and getting ready for 2027. They currently have a 10-17 overall record and are in the bottom five of the WNBA standings.

Los Angeles has not lived up to expectations of what they have done in the past. Plum and Cameron Brink missing games this season did not help matters.

They are hoping the Mercury might not be as good as people think the rest of the season and that they can get two high draft picks next year. The Sparks are going to want to reload and get younger for the future, as the Dallas Wings have done the last two drafts.

There is still good talent on this team, like Nneka Ogwumike, but it doesn’t look like it will come together for them in 2026.