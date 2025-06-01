Top Five WNBA Team Signs Former Stanford Basketball Star to Hardship Contract

The 2025 WNBA season is underway and has not disappointed, but early injuries have caused some teams like the Phoenix Mercury to make roster adjustments.

Phoenix will be without Alyssa Thomas, who was ruled out for the June 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 31. Following the injury update, the franchise signed Haley Jones to a hardship contract for the rest of the season.

The Mercury announced the signing of Jones on June 1 via X (formerly Twitter).

The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard/forward Haley Jones to a hardship contract.

WNBA: A Dream Deferred

Jones was a standout forward/guard at Stanford and was drafted sixth overall by the Atlanta Dream in 2023. She dominated with her size and length in college, but it didn’t fully translate to the WNBA.

The former Atlanta Guard showed glimpses of promise but struggled to find her niche with the team. She was waived by the Dream on May 14, two days before the regular season kicked-off.

The Atlanta Dream have waived guard/forward Haley Jones.

Atlanta drafted South Carolina sharp shooter Te-Hina Paopao with the 18th pick in the second round of the 2025 draft. In addition to Paopao, the franchise drafted guard/forward Taylor Thierry from Ohio State with the 36th pick in the third round.

Both players made the final roster for the Dream and shot above 40% from three in college. Jones struggled to shoot from deep while playing for Atlanta.

Jones played two seasons with Atlanta and didn’t miss a game. She averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

WNBA: Phoenix’s run

The Mercury got off to a hot start this season and are 4-2. During the offseason, the franchise completed a sign-and-trade to acquire Thomas from the Connecticut Sun.

Phoenix also landed Satou Sabally from the Dallas Wings during the offseason. Both players have helped this franchise get back on track and get off to a strong start.

Let it fly, and let it rain 🌧️

As of now, there is no set return date for Thomas. She is one of the team’s primary ball handlers and the addition of Jones may add another one.

The Mercury only have two losses this season, which came from the hands of the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx, who lost in the 2024 WNBA championship are currently second in league standings while the Storm are in sixth place.

Sabally is leading the team in scoring (20.8), rebounds (eight) and steals (1.8), while Thomas is leading the team in assists (eight). The rest of the team is chipping in with a balanced offensive effort. Only three players are averaging less than six points on the roster.

Balanced Mercury

Kahleah Copper will be out four to six weeks due to offseason knee surgery. She is the only key player left from the 2024 roster.

Without Copper the team is currently top five in blocks (4.7), steals (9.8), and three-pointers made (57). The Mercury are second in defensive rating (92.7), behind the defending champion New York Liberty (91).

The offseason acquisitions of Thomas and Sabally along with the constructed roster are fifth in fast break points with 12 per game.

Phoenix head coach Nate Tibbetts has continued to experiment with lineups but having two center pieces has helped with the transition compared to last season where the team finished 19-21 and missed the postseason.