Sophie Cunningham Supporter Quits Job Amid WNBA/Transgender Controversy

Veteran sportswriter Matt Calkins has resigned from The Seattle Times after the newspaper allegedly declined to publish his column supporting Sophie Cunningham amid the ongoing WNBA-transgender controversy.

Calkins announced his resignation on X on Thursday, revealing that he decided to leave after The Seattle Times decided against publishing some of his articles.

“After 11 years as a sports columnist at the Seattle Times, I have decided to resign,” wrote Calkins.

“It was entirely my choice, and it was not an easy one,” he continued. “The impetus was the Times declining to run a column I wrote from the perspective of two female student athletes who were opposed to competing against biological males. It was one of several pieces of mine that had been spiked, and I no longer felt like I could properly do my job as a columnist.”

In his parting note, Calkins said he held “no animosity” toward anyone at the Seattle Times and it was “just time for a change.” However, scores of fans ripped the newspaper for censoring his right to free speech, specifically since he intended to write an article from the perspective of two female student athletes, not just his own opinions.

Sophie Cunningham Supporter Censored

According to Awful Announcing, Calkins interviewed the two female student athletes after the “Support Sophie Cunningham” after Indiana Fever’s game against the Seattle Storm last month. The rally occurred soon after Cunningham urged the WNBA to “protect young girls” and to keep “biological men” out of the league.

Calkins apparently submitted a draft titled “Agreeing with Sophie Cunningham’s stance doesn’t make you transphobic” to his editor on July 31. The column was not published.

“After the rally, Calkins wrote a column from the perspective of two female student athletes, one being 16-year-old Ahnaleigh Wilson who was allegedly cursed out by Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton for sitting courtside and holding a sign expressing support for Cunningham,” wrote Brandon Contes.

“Calkins submitted a draft of the column titled “Agreeing with Sophie Cunningham’s stance doesn’t make you transphobic” to his editor Friday, July 31. After receiving several notes about the draft still being under review by multiple editors, he ultimately learned it was not going to run the following Thursday afternoon.”

WNBA Controversy Takes Ugly Turn

Calkins provided additional details on his Substack about the dumped column.

“I’ve always thought that it was a columnist’s duty to generate discussion on the most hot-button issues,” Calkins wrote on his Substack, via Awful Announcing.

“To avoid such topics was to leave the reader shortchanged. I guess in the end, I just didn’t feel like I could do my job properly anymore.”

Since Cunningham’s comments, ex-NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White declared for next year’s WNBA Draft, while choosing to identify as women.

In response to the controversy, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert established a task force—comprising team presidents and front-office executives—to navigate transgender athlete inclusion in the league.

“I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention,” Engelbert wrote in a memo, via ESPN.

“I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism.”