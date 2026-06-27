Sophie Cunningham’s Parents and Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sophie Cunningham is an Indiana Fever guard known for her fearless style of play, and she recently became a viral sensation (again) after repeatedly pointing back at Phoenix Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner during a heated on-court exchange. While the moment quickly turned into one of the WNBA’s biggest memes, Cunningham’s toughness didn’t develop overnight. She comes from a family of accomplished athletes who helped shape the competitive personality fans see today. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Sophie Cunningham’s Father Played Football at Missouri

Sophie’s competitive streak started with her father, Jim Cunningham.

Jim grew up in Columbia, Missouri, and played football at the University of Missouri, where hard work and accountability were family values. Even after Sophie became one of the Tigers‘ biggest stars, Jim never treated her differently.

“Our group in Section 105, which is all family, if you screw up, they’ll let you know,” Jim told Inside Columbia. “They’re not going to sugarcoat it.”

Sophie has said those honest conversations helped keep her humble throughout her basketball career. Athletics also run deep on Jim’s side of the family, with both his father and brother playing football at Missouri.

2. The Indiana Fever’s Mom Is a Former Track Athlete

Paula Cunningham, affectionately known as “Mama P,” has been one of the biggest influences in Sophie’s life.

A former javelin thrower at Missouri, Paula helped teach her daughter the resilience and work ethic that still define her game. She has also supported Sophie through life’s most difficult moments, including delivering the heartbreaking news that one of Sophie’s closest friends had died during her college years.

Paula continues to fiercely defend her daughter. After Sophie took a hard hit during a 2025 game against the Connecticut Sun, Paula criticized the play on social media.

“Hartley is a disgruntled player having trouble everywhere she goes; she’s plain mean and plays out of control,” she wrote.

3. Sophie Cunningham’s Sister Lindsey Also Starred at Missouri

Basketball success runs in the family.

Sophie’s older sister, Lindsey Cunningham, played four seasons at Missouri before joining the program’s coaching staff as a graduate student manager.

The sisters spent countless hours competing in the driveway while growing up, something Sophie believes helped shape both of them.

“One hour in the driveway always ended up with slamming doors and crying and fighting,” Sophie once recalled. “But then we only had each other. So, five minutes later, we’d get bored and be like, ‘You want to go back out there and play?'”

Lindsey has remained one of Sophie’s biggest supporters. During the 2025 season, she publicly criticized WNBA officiating after a controversial game involving her sister.

4. Competition Runs Throughout Sophie Cunningham’s Family

The Cunningham family’s athletic roots extend far beyond Sophie’s immediate household.

Paula’s sister, Stacey Primus, also played basketball at Missouri, while Jim’s brother and father both played football for the Tigers. Growing up, Sophie and Lindsey were surrounded by relatives who understood the demands of competitive sports.

5. Her Family Still Keeps Sophie Grounded

Despite becoming one of Missouri’s most celebrated athletes and later a WNBA player, Sophie says she has never forgotten where she came from.

“My biggest thing is I don’t want to let the community down, or let my team down,” Sophie told Inside Columbia. “I know that I’ve put in the work, and I’m confident about who I am and what my team is all about. This is what I’ve asked for, what I’ve prayed about.

“And it’s here.”

Paula believes the relationship between the Cunningham family and their hometown has always gone both ways.

“There are a lot of folks who don’t even know us, but they sort of claim (Sophie and Lindsey) as their own, which is perfectly fine,” she said. “It has really brought a lot of people together.”