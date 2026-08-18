Stephanie White has Some Words for the Media

This season, the Indiana Fever have become a lightning rod for their play and some of the players stances on social and political issues.

Most recently, the controversial flagrant foul called against Chicago’s DiJonai Carrington on Sophie Cunningham.

Stadium Rant reported that Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White has had enough with the rumors about her team.

White weighed in with the press after the league released a decision following the flagrant foul called against DiJonai Carrington on Sophie Cunningham.

White expressed although she believes the officials made the right call, she disagrees with Carrington being ejected from the game for said flagrant.

The comments from White sparked mixed reactions from Indiana Fever fans and the media.

There had been some speculations around the relationship White may or may not share with her players. Some in the media have reported that she may be at odds with her players for not being supportive because of the comments.

Before the Fever took on the New York Liberty, White decided to take the time to address the media about the rumors.

White said, “We are united, we are connected. We will not be divided. Every day, these women put their [butts] on the line every day. When they go low, we go high. Love will win. Grace will win. Humility will win and kindness will win. I stand by them. I will always stand by them. Everybody else can go to [expletive].”

Some Fever fans did not feel as though the coach her players’ back. As player and staff introductions began, Stephanie White was booed. Fans let their displeasure with her statements be known loud and clear.

The Fever closed out the Liberty 106-92. Following the win, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, and Aliyah Boston responded to the booing of their coach.

“I hated that our fans booed her before the game. That made me a little sick, to be honest,” Clark said.

Kelsey Mitchell said, “It kind of threw me in for a loop, too. If anybody knows me, it’s like I don’t play that. So, it really hurt my feelings to see her kind of have emotions, in terms of not feeling valued and not feeling wanted in a place that she has to coach.”

It remains to be seen if things will quiet down for Indiana as they make a push for the playoffs.