Team USA Breaks 73-Year Record in Pivotal Quarterfinal Win

Fueled by Napheesa Collier’s game-high 19 points, Team USA defeated Hungary 108-56 to advance to the semi-finals of the women’s FIBA World Cup.

Team USA also etched their name in the history books in the blowout victory. The 108 points were the most by any team ever in a quarterfinal. Team USA also dished out 31 assists, which set a quarterfinal record.

“When that ball is moving, we want to get the best possible shot,” said Kahleah Copper, who had 10 points. “We want to make sure everybody gets involved. Everyone here on this roster, we know what they’re doing on their respective (WNBA) teams. But you come here, you sacrifice a little bit of that.”

Copper was one of five Team USA players to record double-digit points. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier led the way with a game-high 19 points.

Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard anchored the second unit, scoring a combined 25 points off the bench.

Despite their storied rivalry, which dates back to their collegiate careers, Clark and Angel Reese have been a formidable duo in the women’s FIBA World Cup.

Clark recently discussed her budding chemistry with the Atlanta Dream star.

“We’re both fiery, fiery competitors and we want to win and it’s one of the things I really admire about her game,” Clark told the Associated Press. “She’s competitive and she has a tremendous motor, like she has one of the best motors in the league. She works just as hard as anybody on the court. So, it’s been fun to be able to play with her.”

Following the 52-point beatdown of Hungary, the US will now play the winner of the Spain-Australia game on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark Discusses Playing in Europe

Caitlin Clark opened up about her experience playing in Europe on Wednesday in an interview with the AP.

The former No. 1 pick says she feels the pressure of representing her country, and noted that playing overseas is a stark difference from the WNBA.

“I certainly do feel the pressure that there’s still so many people screaming my name. I look at it as we get to help advance the game globally,” Clark said. “This is my first time playing in Europe and getting to see how excited and passionate people are about the game here and where it can continue to go is is really, really cool.

“It’s maybe nice to get a little break of the craziness of the WNBA season,” Clark added, “but at the same time, I would never change anything, and I’m pretty used to it.”

Clark, who wears No. 12 for Team USA, is shooting below her standards at 34 percent from the floor. However, she remains a threat from deep, shooting 41 percent from distance.

The Indiana Fever star expressed her desire to leave a lasting legacy in the 2026 FIBA World Cup.

“You don’t want to be the team that everybody talks about because you didn’t win,” Clark said. “You want to do what’s expected and that’s to win a gold medal.”