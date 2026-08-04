WNBA’s Cleveland Expansion Team Shares New Announcement

The WNBA continues to grow each year, and the next expansion team in Cleveland now has a name.

The Cleveland expansion team will be called the Sirens. They released a statement on the meaning before the new name was picked.

“From the fierce waves of Lake Erie. Where the steel meets storm and legends are forged. A forcef emerges, powerful, elusive, and relentless. It doesn’t announce itself with fanfare. It draws you in, quiet at first, then thunderous, like lake winds building before the break. The myth made manifest. The voice that calls out. The hum rolling in from the shores to downtown. The song in the dark that promises beauty and delivers reckoning. Enter the depths. Hear the call. Welcome the Cleveland Sirens.”

Cleveland Sirens Now Joining the WNBA in the Near Future

This is a big moment for the WNBA, as they get the first big domino to drop since announcing their expansion plans. It all started with the Golden State Valkyries, who started in the 2025 season and have quickly become one of the league’s best teams this season.

The Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo were the next step in that expansion plan, as they started this season. Each team has won just 11 games entering the final part of the year.

Cleveland won’t be hitting the court until the 2028 season. They are owned by the Cleveland Cavaliers team owner Dan Gilbert. The Sirens will be playing in Rocket Arena, where the Cavaliers also play their home games.

Two more expansion teams will be added after the Sirens start. The Detroit team will play in 2029, and the Philadelphia team will start in 2030.

WNBA Continues to Take Major Step Towards Promising Future

This season is proving that the talent level is good enough to continue to expand. Golden State has become a great team within two years. Toronto and Portland show promising futures with their rosters.

Over the last three years, the WNBA has seen its television ratings and attendance numbers jump to all-time highs. That has led to the games being broadcast on CBS, ABC, NBC, and Amazon Video.

With the growth rate that the league is currently at, it’s only going to get better for them. The WNBA is on the rise and will be among the top sports leagues in North America soon enough.