WNBA Commissioner Gets Bad News on Her Future

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has had quite the 2026 season with so many questions swirling around her.

Over the last seven years, Engelbert has been the catalyst for the league’s growth. New television/streaming deals, team expansion, and more generated revenue than the WNBA has ever had. It’s all part of what has made it work with her as commissioner.

This season has not been good for her, as she has avoided answering tough questions and has dealt with a lot of issues of sexism and racism with the players from the outside. Everything has come to a boil to the point that some are starting to question whether she should be holding her job anymore.

New Report Shares Future Update on Cathy Engelbert

ESPN WNBA insider Alexa Philippou shared an explosive new article that details more about Engelbert and her future. Philippou spoke with over 20 high-ranking officials within the WNBA, and the consensus is that while Engelbert has overall done a good job, 2026 might be the last year for her as commissioner.

“The hole has just gotten so deep,” said Jeff Hunt, a specialist in crisis and reputation management, told Philippou. “She’s in a place now where I don’t really know what she does.”

Engelbert has faced criticism for the handling of some of the league’s biggest issues of late. WNBA players have been getting death threats, and politicians have sent letters regarding rough play on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. That has led to some doubt starting to creep in within the league.

“I do think Cathy thinks, well, she’s done her job. She got us financially set up the right way,” a WNBA team executive said to Philippou. “It’s the other pieces that we’re talking about.”

Cathy Engelbert Might Be Close to the End of Her Time With WNBA

Change might be coming soon for the WNBA, and it appears there won’t be many complaints about it. Engelbert has taken a ton of criticism from the media for how she has handled this season.

The league this week announced that it had a meeting with WNBA players regarding the recent death threats they have received. While conversations will continue, this is a situation Engelbert has to address head-on with the media, including what is being done to improve things.

This feels like it is overshadowing what has been a successful season for the league. All the success can’t keep Engelbert off the hot seat going into the second half of the season.