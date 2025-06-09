WNBA Launches Nationwide Game Changing Campaign For Women’s Sports

The WNBA continues to grow after a record-breaking 2024 season behind Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and their respective draft class. Recently, the league announced a game-changing campaign that will leave its mark on the world.

On June 9, the WNBA announced the “Line ‘Em Up” campaign, which will build the game of basketball and empower communities nationwide.

“The WNBA today launched “Line ‘Em Up,” a nationwide initiative aimed at bringing the women’s professional game closer to communities by painting the official WNBA 3-point line on park basketball courts across the country,” the league wrote via X.

WNBA Legacy

WNBA play began in 1997, and the league has experienced its ups and downs. Over the last few years, the visibility of the league has expanded due to social media, updated CBA agreements, and new talent.

The WNBA launched the campaign to help pay homage to the legends who built the foundation, and to inspire the next generation of girls and women’s basketball players.

“We launched the “Line ‘Em Up” initiative to give girls and women undeniable equity at the park by painting the Fire Orange WNBA 3-point line on park courts across the country,” the league wrote.

“Designed to foster more inclusive spaces and inspire girls and women to bring their games to the park, the campaign highlights the league’s deep commitment to building community, visibility, and representation in public spaces.”

The W’s Brand

In addition to the launch of the “Line ‘Em Up” campaign, the league debuted a short film capturing the movement. The film features WNBA legends Epiphanny Prince, Chamique Holdsclaw, Tina Charles, and Sue Bird.

Coupled with the surprise cameo’s the film also captures the innovators behind the community outreach. The film takes place in New York and highlights city leaders and innovators who assisted with the project.

Hoop City Founder Alex Taylor and Dyckman Basketball Chief Operating Officer Sharon “Ms. B” Bond were featured in the film.

The Park

The WNBA’s new campaign captures the essence of the park being the heart of basketball. “The park has always been at the heart of basketball,” the league wrote.

“The ultimate proving ground where anyone can step up and make a name for themselves.” “Well, almost anyone. For too long, park courts have been dominated by men, leaving women to have to fight for every inch of space on the court. And we’re not about that.”

Currently, the league has two orange three-point lines painted in New York at Brooklyn Bridge Park and Rockefeller Battery Park. On the flip side, the initiative is coming soon to four more parks in the city of dreams.

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, Bolden Mack Park, Gantry Plaza State Park, and Roberto Clemente Park are coming soon.

While the first locations the initiative features are all in New York, the collaboration is open to anyone. All collaboration inquiries can be sent to lineemup@wnba.com.