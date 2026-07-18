WNBA Makes Stern Statement to Tempo Coach After Angel Reese Comment

The WNBA faced a tough situation involving Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello and Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese.

During the Dream’s 111-92 win over the Tempo on Friday, a hot-mic moment made the rounds and sparked significant backlash. Brondello was caught yelling at Reese after Nyara Sabally got injured in the contest, with the coach calling Reese a “protected species.”

Reese called out the comment after the game with the comment, “ARE WE SURPRISED?” That caused Brondello to apologize for the comment.

“Angel, I’m sorry. Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara’s injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn’t have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you.”

WNBA Made a Decision on Sandy Brondello’s Comment to Angel Reese

This apology was not enough to help Brondello avoid punishment, as the WNBA made a stunning decision on the matter. Toronto’s head coach will be suspended for one game without pay. She will not be able to coach in the Tempo’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Monday.

In the league’s statement regarding the suspension, the WNBA made clear what went into the decision.

“The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league.”

This is the second suspension in the WNBA in a matter of weeks. Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was suspended for one game for her actions against Indiana Fever star forward Caitlin Clark. Thomas had her fist on Clark’s throat during their recent matchup against each other.

Toronto Tempo Will Have to Play Without Their Head Coach

It’s an unfortunate situation for the Tempo as it is not a good look for the league, the team, or Brondello. This will have to be a lesson to all coaches and players to watch what they say in the heat of battle because it could end up not working out in their favor.

The Tempo now have a situation where they are sitting at 10-15 and on the outside of the playoff hunt. They also have to play an Aces team that is sitting at third in the WNBA standings and looks poised to make another run for a title.

In the team’s first year of existence, the Tempo have gone through their fair share of ups and downs, with this period of the season on the low side. They have lost 10 of the last 13 games, including seven of the last eight games.

This is the first time the Tempo will be playing against the Las Vegas Aces in the franchise’s history, and they desperately need a win to right the wrongs of the last month. Not having their head coach on the sidelines only makes things worse for them.