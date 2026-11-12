Madison Booker Injury Update: Latest News on Texas Star After Hard Fall

If you were making a list of all the players in the world of women’s college basketball who would hurt their team the most if they were lost to injury, Madison Booker would be near the top of it.

The Texas Longhorns’ superstar is as gifted offensively as any player there is, and she impacts Texas with her skillset, her mentality and the fear she instills into other teams.

Booker is everything a team could want out of its best player.

On Wednesday night, though, Texas watched as Booker left the game and did not return due to injury.

Here’s the latest on what we know.

Madison Booker Injury Update

Texas was taking on perennial mid-major power South Dakota State on Wednesday night in Austin.

Late in the first half, Booker drove right and put a shot up toward the basket through contact. She came down hard on her lower back.

Booker struggled when she got up, and she eventually headed to the locker room while holding her back and appearing in legitimate pain.

After the game, head coach Vic Schaefer did provide and update, although it was lacking some of the key information.

“I mean, you think about it, Madison Booker didn’t play tonight because she didn’t feel good,” Schaefer told reporters after the game. “That says a lot about what happened because Maddie’s tough. That kid’s tough. And she loves to play. “So whatever we got, we’ll know more tomorrow. Hopefully she wakes up and feels like a million dollars.”

All of the Texas fanbase will certainly match that sentiment from Schaefer.

For what it’s worth: When Texas announced Booker was unlikely to return after halftime, they just said it was an undisclosed injury.

Longhorns fans will have to wait for more news at some point later this week.

Texas Score, Schedule

Texas went on to beat SDSU on Wednesday night 93-63.

The Longhorns were led by 24 points from Jayda Clark, who shot 10-for-15 from the floor, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

Texas is now 3-0 on the young season.

The Longhorns will play two potentially spunky mid-majors in their next two games, against Tarleston State and then Green Bay.

On Nov. 22, they’ll host an Ohio State team that is currently ranked No. 17 in the country.