Yankees Announce Decision on Jasson Domínguez After Costly Mistake

The New York Yankees finished out the trade deadline day by sending a trio of players down to Triple-A, including one who just had a costly miscue in a weekend loss.

The team announced late on Monday that it made a series of roster moves to make room in the Bronx.

“Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre,” the Yankees announced in a post on X.

There had been speculation heading into the trade deadline that the team could try to unload both Volpe and Dominguez, but instead they will be headed down to the minors.

Jasson Dominguez Was in Hot Water This Weekend

Dominguez was coming off a costly game on Sunday, making a critical error that led to a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The right fielder misplayed a ball down the line, allowing it to bounce off the wall and get past him to allow the go-ahead run to score.

Dominguez told reporters after the game that he simply misplayed the ball.

“Tough play,” Domínguez said, via the New York Post. “I was trying to get close to the wall to stop the ball and it hit the wall and bounced the other way. Definitely not ideal for us.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone defended Dominguez, saying it’s a trick ballpark for outfielders.

“This is a little akin to Fenway with, just that barrier right there,” Boone said. “It’s a tough aspect of this ballpark. One of the things you prepare for and we talk about ballpark factors and things like that, but it’s one of the nooks in this place that makes it tough in that corner.”

But Dominguez didn’t seem content using his inexperience — it was his first-ever game at Wrigley Field — as an excuse.

“That’s not an excuse,” he said. “You have to be able to make the plays no matter where you go.”

Yankees Were Expected to Trade Jasson Dominguez

Many insiders believed the Yankees would unload Dominguez before Monday’s trade deadline, hoping another team would make a bet on his potential rather than the struggles he’s seen in the majors.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner pegged Dominguez as the most likely player from the Yankees to be dealt, noting that he would be a difficult fit in the lineup.

“Envisioning Domínguez’s future with the Yankees is difficult,” Kirschner wrote last week. “Trent Grisham will be a free agent at season’s end, but even if the club doesn’t re-sign him, the Yankees don’t believe in Domínguez’s ability in center field.”

Kirschner added that there are several entrenched players ahead of Dominguez on the roster, with the only real opening coming at designated hitter.

“Cody Bellinger just began a five-year contract, and Aaron Judge has right field locked down,” Kirschner wrote. “The designated hitter spot could open soon, with Giancarlo Stanton only under contract for one more year. But Ben Rice could grab that spot, and Judge will likely get more DH days soon.”