Yankees Get Good News on Giancarlo Stanton’s Return Date

The New York Yankees offense continues to get closer to full strength.

Just a couple days after infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr returned from the injured list, the Yankees got more good news about Giancarlo Stanton, who could be less than two weeks away from returning to the majors.

Stanton has not yet played this season due to tendinitis in both elbows. The slugger has been working out at New York’s facility in Tampa while he builds up strength.

Still, according to SNY, Stanton is making progress and could begin a minor-league rehab stint early next week. He could join New York’s major-league roster shortly thereafter, as long as he does not suffer any setbacks.

When Will Giancarlo Stanton Return To The Yankees?

The Yankees have not had their $32 million DH at all, since he was diagnosed with elbow tendinitis in both arms before spring training.

When healthy, Stanton, who has slashed .241/.323/.483 with 289 home runs and 823 RBIs over his seven seasons with the Yankees, expects to bring more pop to their lineup, which leads the American League in home runs (97) and only trails the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Stanton has been working his way back, and the Yankees are hopeful that he will be ready to go in mid-June.

“Today was just a workout day,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Wednesday afternoon, according to SNY. “I think he was doing baseball activities. He’s probably headed up [to New York], but I don’t know the next step if it’s a rehab assignment or what. Hopefully, we’ll have that in the next 24 hours.”

When asked if Stanton could return to the Yankees without playing minor-league games, Boone reportedly said “I don’t want to speak too soon. We’ll see.”

Stanton could eschew the minor-league assignment since his injuries affect his hitting since he is exclusively a designated hitter. The former outfielder has not played in the field since Sept. 14, 2023 and has only been an outfielder in 182 of his 663 games for the Yankees.

Where Does Giancarlo Stanton Fit When He Returns From The IL?

The Yankees lineup is laden with power-hitting veterans, especially with Chisholm’s return and D.J. LeMahieu’s recent hot hitting. Plus, New York’s lineup is right-hand heavy, and Stanton won’t fix that as a righty hitter.

Still, having the 2017 National League MVP in the lineup will lengthen their power, especially if Boone bats him fourth between lefties Cody Bellinger and Chisholm — after Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge. Having Stanton to hit will give the Yankees a potent bat off the bench if he needs a day off — or if early-season DH Ben Rice starts against a right-handed pitcher.

With Rice’s availability to place first base, that could also spell some much-needed relief for veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt started hot at the plate but has cooled off substantially while playing every game this season, and Stanton would be a powerful right-handed bat that could give the vet a break.

Yet, Stanton’s presence will likely be most important in October, since the Yankees have a 5.5-game lead in the American League East, and Baseball Reference gives them a 99 percent chance to make the postseason.

Stanton has been a playoff monster, with a .994 career OPS in the postseason. He had seven postseason home runs and was named ALCS MVP in 2024, helping New York reach the World Series for the first time since 2009.