Giancarlo Stanton Injury News Gets Worse as Yankees Offense Sinks

The Yankees gave another discouraging Giancarlo Stanton injury update this weekend as the $325 million slugger still has not been cleared to run during New York’s brutal offensive slide.

With the Yankees scoring just 18 runs across their eight losses in their last 11 games, Stanton’s stalled rehab is quickly becoming more than an injury story. It is turning into a burgeoning problem for a lineup suddenly struggling to produce consistent offense. Stanton still has not been cleared to run nearly three weeks after landing on the injured list.

Stanton landed on the 10-day injured list April 28, retroactive to April 25, after sustaining a right calf strain while jogging between bases against the Houston Astros. The expectation was a brief absence.

Saturday’s update didn’t sound like Stanton’s absence would be anything close to brief. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Saturday that Stanton is “doing some more dynamic stuff” — movement exercises beyond simple walking — but cannot yet be cleared to run, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

A May 11 MRI showed the calf strain still lingering, squelching earlier optimism that Stanton might ramp up baseball activities that same week.

“It’s still lingering there. Not any worse. He’s upped what he’s been able to do. But I don’t think it allows us to clear him to really start ramping up the running yet,” Boone said, as quoted by MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch.

Running clearance is the gateway to everything about Stanton’s rehab. Batting practice, fielding work, and a return date all may wait until Stanton can begin running activities again.

Stanton Injury Compounded by New Setback

The depth problem deepened May 8, when Jasson Dominguez — pressed into DH duty to cover for Stanton — was placed on the 10-day injured list with a low-grade AC joint sprain and concussion protocol after colliding with the Yankee Stadium left-field wall. New York called up top prospect Spencer Jones from Triple-A, but Jones is still adjusting to big-league pitching rather than providing a reliable fix, according to Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media.

Before the calf injury, Stanton had posted three home runs and 14 RBIs in 24 games. That’s not dominant production, but the credible middle-of-the-order threat that forces opposing pitchers to work carefully around him.

Yankees Offense Stalling Without Stanton

Stanton’s 456 career home runs lead all active players, per Baseball Reference, and his physical presence alone shapes what opposing staffs are willing to throw the hitters around him. Without that force in the lineup, New York is averaging just 2.25 runs per game across those eight defeats.

Sports medicine physician Dr. Jesse Morse previously cautioned that calf muscles heal slowly and reinjure easily — and that even a mild Grade 1 strain demands two to three weeks of recovery. For a 36-year-old with Stanton’s extensive history of lower-body setbacks, New York’s medical staff is not pushing him.

Until Stanton is cleared to run, the Yankees remain stuck in neutral while their offense searches for answers. And with New York dropping deeper into one of its roughest stretches of the season, every update surrounding Stanton’s rehab timeline is becoming increasingly important for a team already battling growing pressure in the AL East.