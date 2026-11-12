Zion Williamson calls out Pelicans’ effort after “unacceptable” loss to Nets

The New Orleans Pelicans are off to another disappointing start to the season. A 4-8 record through the first 12 games, highlighted by allowing 145 points in their latest loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

After that loss, franchise star Zion Williamson called out his team’s effort.

“As men, we have to — as a unit, players, coaches, everybody, you have to go look yourself in the mirror when you’re by yourself, and say, ‘Did I do everything I needed to do for my team?'” Williamson said. “‘Was I in the gaps on defense? Was I low man when I was supposed to [be]. Did I get out there and contest shots to make it tough on them? Did I do everything I needed to do? Did I give it real effort?’ That’s what everybody has to do.”

Williamson, who finished the game with a team-high 29 points on 8-14 from the field, continued to call for accountability after a demoralizing loss.

“This is just unacceptable, especially on home court,” Williamson said. “Fans don’t deserve this. City don’t deserve this. It’s up to us to be better for them. Just be better for the city franchise as a whole.”

Pelicans have hit a road block recently

New Orleans has lost its last four consecutive games, and have posted the worst defensive rating in the league during that span (137.0). While they’ve been competitive in most games this season, the loss to the Nets pointed out a massive issue that seems to be plaguing the Pelicans this season: a lack of consistent effort.

They lost the first four games of the season, then went on a four-game win streak to get back to .500, only to find themselves on another four-game losing streak again. All teams experience highs and lows like what the Pelicans are going through, but giving up 145 points to a Nets team that has the 24th-ranked offense is a massive sign that things aren’t going well.

Through all of this, though, Williamson has been one of the few bright spots to start the season. He’s averaging 21.7 points on 62% from the floor. He’s always been efficient, but what’s been most impressive is he’s only missed one game so far this season. That’s a positive sign for someone who has been hampered with injuries for most of his young career.

But Williamson’s efforts alone have not been enough to right the ship for New Orleans. Trey Murphy III has missed the last two games, and while he’s averaging over 15 points a game, he hasn’t been as impactful on defense in stretches. Herbert Jones has cycled in and out of the rotation, and Dejounte Murray is struggling to efficiently score the ball.

The Pelicans have a collection of talented players, but for long stretches of the season, it looks more like ill-fitting puzzles pieces than a cohesive unit.

Could changes be on the horizon?

Williamson called for a change after the loss to the Nets, and while that could be as simple as stringing together a few more wins to right things, perhaps something bigger could be on the horizon.

Murphy’s been in trade rumors for quite some time, though the Pelicans’ incredibly high asking price of three first-round picks has kept anything from actually happening. Jordan Poole’s recent comments about welcoming a return to the Warriors opens the door for a potential trade. Jones has been in and out of trade rumors himself for a few years, and Murray could be used as a trade chip, too.

The Pelicans have been reluctant in the past to put several of these guys on the trade block, but perhaps this is the season they change that mindset. They’ve already changed the head coach, bringing in Jamahl Mosley back in May after parting ways with Willie Green in November of last season. With a new regime on the sidelines, this would be the perfect opportunity to clear the decks and stack up some assets for the future.

By trading some of these veteran players, it would clear the way for their young guys in Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, both of whom earned All-Rookie honors a season ago.

Recentering the team around Williamson, Fears and Queen might be the change needed in New Orleans. Or they could really hit the reset button and trade Williamson, something that would send shockwaves around the league.