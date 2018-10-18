How to Watch Blazers Games Online Without Cable 2019

After making a trip to the Western Conference Finals a year ago, Damien Lillard, CJ McCollum the Portland Trial Blazers are looking to keep pace with some of the other super duos in the NBA.

Blazers games this year will be on either NBC Sports Northwest (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Blazers games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Blazers Channels Included: NBC Sports Northwest (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

NBC Sports Northwest, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on NBC Sports Northwest, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Blazers game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Blazers games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Blazers Channels Included: NBC Sports Northwest (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on NBC Sports Northwest, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Blazers games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Portland Trail Blazers 2019 Season Preview

After a 53-win season and a trip to the Western Conference Finals, the Portland Trail Blazers have big-time expectations heading into the season. However, with star duos assembling everywhere in the West, star guard CJ McCollum knows that getting back to that stage — or more importantly improving upon it — won’t be easy.

“It’ll be tough in the West, but it’s always tough,” McCollum said. “A lot of teams are good, a lot of teams are deep. Obviously, injuries will play a factor in what happens this year — that’s always a factor as the playoffs get closer and closer, the team that stays healthy has the best chance. Hopefully we can be one of those teams that’s healthy.”

The biggest move the Blazers made in the offseason was inking Damien Lillard to a super-max extension worth $196 million. Last year, Lillard averaged 25.8 points and 6.9 assists and earned a fourth All-Star selection.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that we have that commitment to each other,” Lillard said. “But also that I’m still able to push forward with my personal goals, which is to win the championship here and to be the best player to ever play here. It allows me that much more time to continue pursuing that, and to be here. So, it’s an honor for me.”

The big injury news in Portland surrounds big man Jusuf Nurkic, who broke his leg amid a career year. The team has been quiet about when he may return, but Lillard said Nurk has been had at work on his return.

“Every time I talked to him, he was training,” Lillard said. “That’s not made up. He was really trying to get going.”

To try to fill the void while Nurkic is sidelined, the Blazers brought aboard Hassan Whitside from the Heat in a four-team deal. He had an uneven final season in Miami, but averaged 12.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.89 blocks. But regardless of offensive stats, he’ll be a huge defensive presence for Portland.

“I feel wanted. I feel like there was an urgent, urgent need at the center right now. That dominance force, coming in the paint, shot blocking, rebounding,” Whiteside said. “I really feel like I can help this team.”

Vegas has the win total for the Blazers at 46.5 this season.