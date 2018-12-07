Bishop Gorman vs Denton Guyer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) Gaels will take on the John H. Guyer High School (Texas) Wildcats in a talent-laden matchup at the Hoophall West High School Invitational in Arizona on Friday night.

The game is scheduled to start at about 9 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that will have coverage of eight HoopHall West games this weekend.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games–including Bishop Gorman vs Denton Guyer–that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Preview

The Gaels are 2-0, according to MaxPreps. The top-ranked team in Nevada opened their season with an 88-75 victory over No. 2 Coronado at home on November 29.

Star big man Isaiah Cottrell scored just one point in the first half, but exploded in the second to finish with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks.

“First half I was off personally,” Cottrell told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I got in foul trouble, so it kind of messed up the flow of the game. But we got in the locker room, and the coaches talked to us about being more patient and it definitely helped us in the end.”

The junior is the No. 57 recruit in his class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and the No. 8 power forward.

Cottrell has received scholarship offers from at least 30 schools, including college basketball powerhouses like the University of Kansas and Syracuse University.

“We thought they might double Isaiah,” said Gorman coach Grant Rice, per the Review-Journal. “It didn’t look like they ever doubled it, so Isaiah was able to take advantage of that.”

Guard Will McClendon had a monstrous night in the matchup of Nevada’s top two teams, scoring 28 to go with five rebounds and nine assists.

“Will carried us that first half,” Rice added. “He came out and hit the two big 3s, and had a couple big driving layups. He got to the basket and really carried us. And that’s a sophomore.

“I think the state and the country’s going to take notice of Will McClendon.”

The sophomore already has scholarship offers from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the University of Washington, and Pepperdine University.

Gorman also features point guard Zaon Collins, the No. 46 recruit from the class of 2021, per 247Sports, and shooting guard Noah Taitz, who’s being pursued by Stanford University and the University of Washington.

Guyer is stacked as well. Senior point guard De’Vion Harmon, bound for the University of Oklahoma, is the No. 44 recruit in his class according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Another senior, small forward Jalen Wilson, is the No. 44 recruit in the class and headed to the University of Michigan. Junior power forward Jakobe Coles has an offer from the University of Colorado.

“The competition will be ridiculous,” Guyer coach Grant Long told the Denton Record-Chronicle of playing in the tournament. “I told somebody we might as well be playing Arizona State and the Phoenix Suns. It’s going to be top-level talent from all over the nation and it will really test us. The kids are excited to get out of town and have some team bonding time.”