How to Watch Cubs Games Online Without Cable 2019

If there was ever such a thing as a team needing to “bounce back” after a 95-win season, it’s the 2019 Chicago Cubs, who last season faltered down the stretch en route to a defeat in the NL wild-card game. But despite that disappointment, and despite a lack of activity in the offseason, the pieces are in place for a run at a fourth NLCS appearance in five years.

During the 2019 season, Cubs games will be televised locally on either ABC-7, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago Plus or WGN, while other games will sometimes be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Cubs games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (local markets), ABC-7 (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (local markets), ABC-7 (local markets) Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Cubs market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Cubs games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ABC-7 (if you live in the Cubs market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have NBC Sports Chicago (in the Cubs market), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (in the Cubs market) and MLB Network. WGN is not available on PS Vue.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cubs games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Chicago (if you live in the Cubs market), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (in the Cubs market), ABC-7 (in the Cubs market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network and WGN are not available on Hulu.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cubs games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including NBC Sports Chicago (if you live in the Cubs market), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (in the Cubs market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. WGN, MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cubs games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Cubs Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Cubs television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Cubs games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

2019 Cubs Season Preview

Offensively, 2018 marked a tale of two very different halves for the Chicago Cubs.

Over the first half of the season, Chicago hitters slashed .265/.345/.426 with a wRC+ and offensive WAR (per FanGraphs) that both ranked fourth in the majors and first in the National League. During the second half, those numbers dropped to .249/.316/.389. They were 24th in wRC+ and 23rd in offensive WAR.

Those struggles culminated in the two most important games of the season, as the Cubs mustered two total runs over 22 innings in losses against the Brewers in the NL Central tiebreaker and the Rockies in the NL wild-card game. They went a combined 9-for-71 with two extra-base hits, eight walks and 24 strikeouts. It wasn’t pretty.

The Cubs didn’t make any major offseason moves, and they disappointingly came up short in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes, but there is one major reason to believe they’ll get back to their dominant offensive ways:

A healthy Kris Bryant.

Battling a shoulder injury that cost him 50 games last year, Bryant finished with just 13 home runs and 52 RBI and struggled to career-lows in batting average (.272), slugging percentage (.460), wRC+ (125) and ISO (.188). During the second half when the Cubs were struggling offensively, he hit just .252/.347/.402 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 124 plate appearances. As Bryant goes, so do the Cubs.

Fortunately for the Cubs, all signs point to Bryant being 100 percent heading into the 2019 campaign.

“Right when I picked up a bat, the first time I was swinging, I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is night-and-day,'” Bryant said. “I don’t feel anything at all. Everything feels like it’s completely healed. I kind of expected it to be a progression in the offense when I picked up a bat, but I didn’t feel it at all.”

A healthy Bryant is an MVP candidate. And a lineup with him, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Kyle Schwarber in the middle of it is one of the most dangerous in baseball. Per FanGraphs, the Cubs’ position players are projected to have a WAR of 27.9, sixth-best in baseball.

As for the pitching staff, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana, Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish is a a collection of good pitchers, but there’s also a lot of question marks there.

Lester had 18 wins and a 3.32 ERA last year, but with underlying numbers that were closer to his 2017 campaign, is he due for regression? Will we see the first-half-of-2018 or second-half-of-2018 version of Hendricks? Can Quintana bounce back after a second-straight season with an ERA north of 4.00? Was Hamels’ resurgence following last year’s mid-season trade to Chicago for real? And perhaps most importantly, can Darvish stay healthy?

If the pitching staff can just be slightly better than league average, the Cubs’ offense should be good enough for another 90-plus wins in 2019. And with the Cardinals adding Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Miller, and the Brewers remaining a threat after last year’s division title, the Cubs are going to need every win they can get.