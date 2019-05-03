Ireland vs England Cricket Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Ireland’s cricket team will host England at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin for an ODI on Friday. For those in the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 5:45 a.m. ET.

While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that includes many different live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content.

You can start a free trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Ireland vs England (as well as the upcoming 2019 Ireland Tri-Nation Series) on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match is available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+.

Ireland vs England Preview

Irish wicket-keeper Gary Wilson, who missed his side’s series against Afghanistan a month ago with an eye ailment, will return to the ODI team for the one-off with England.

Right-arm pace bowler Barry McCarthy will make his seventh ODI appearance for Ireland and all-rounder Stuart Thompson will make his 21st.

“The return of Gary Wilson to the squad is a boost, after missing the Afghanistan series through injury, adding lower order experience, and Stuart Thompson’s all-round seam bowling gives us options,” Ireland’s chair of selectors Andrew White said, according to Cricbuzz. “The Selectors were also impressed with the form and consistent improvement of Barry McCarthy over recent times. Not only is Barry’s bowling at a much better place than it was this time last year, the work he has put in over the off season has been testament to his professional approach.”

Two players will make their ODI debuts for the Irish: 19-year-old left-arm pacer Josh Little and 22-year-old wicket-keeper Lorcan Tucker.

“We have been delighted to watch the continued improvement of Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker — both of whom will now be in the running to make their debuts in one-day international cricket,” White added, per Cricbuzz. “Josh gives us that left-arm pace variation and he has continued to impress with some consistent performances — we believe he can transfer his T20 skills into the one-day arena.

“As for Lorcan, fans of Irish cricket have seen some stellar performances by him over the first few months of the year, most notably in Sri Lanka and La Manga. While he has been on our radar and around the senior squad in recent times, we’ve started to see greater confidence and consistency in his approach, and he is definitely one of those putting his hand up at the moment.”

England will be without wicket-keeper Sam Billings. The 27-year-old, who has 15 ODIs to his name, injured his left shoulder while playing for Kent in the One-Day Cup. He’s expected to miss five months of action following surgery.

“We really feel for Sam,” said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton, according to BBC Sport. “To have picked up this kind of injury ahead of what was set to be an exciting summer is tough.

“However, I have no doubt that his dedicated professionalism and strong mindset will see him working hard behind the scenes to return back to fitness as soon as possible.”

Surrey wicket-keeper Ben Foakes will take Billings’ roster spot.